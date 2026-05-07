LIVE: Impeachment Proceedings of Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Resume at Milimani Law Courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The High Court bench presiding over the impeachment proceedings involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is underway at the Milimani Law Courts.

The proceedings conducted by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi will spill over to Friday with the bench hearing submissions in the high-profile constitutional matter at the Milimani Law Courts Ceremonial Hall.

The case, which has drawn national attention, continues to unfold as the court considers submissions relating to the impeachment process, with legal teams expected to advance their arguments over the two-day sitting.