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Burial Disrupted in Mwea as Residents Demand Justice for Slain Man

The demonstrators later buried a banana stem in place of the body, insisting that Kara would not be laid to rest until those responsible for his death are prosecuted.

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KIRINYAGA, Kenya May 8 – Tension escalated in Ciagiini village in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, after angry residents dramatically halted the burial of 30-year-old Martin Kara, demanding justice over his alleged killing linked to a local church bishop.

In an emotional protest that stunned mourners, residents and friends carried Kara’s casket for nearly six kilometres from his home to Ciagiini Police Station before abandoning it there in protest.

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The demonstrators later buried a banana stem in place of the body, insisting that Kara would not be laid to rest until those responsible for his death are prosecuted.

Residents accused a bishop affiliated with the Ambassadors for Christ Ministry Church of allegedly hiring three men, including two of his cousins, to assault the deceased last week.

Speaking during the protest on Thursday, area resident Paul Munene questioned why the bishop had not yet been presented in court.

“We cannot bury Martin until justice is served. Why has the bishop not been produced in court? Is it because he is powerful?” Munene asked.

Another resident, Peter Kabutu, said the community would continue piling pressure on authorities until justice is achieved.

“We will not rest until Martin gets justice. His death has deeply hurt this village,” he said.

Kara reportedly died near a local private hospital after sustaining injuries from the alleged assault.

According to residents, the bishop, who was also the deceased’s neighbour, had accused Kara of stealing a 90-kilogram bag of rice from his compound and a chicken belonging to his cousins a day before the fatal incident.

The incident sparked outrage across Ciagiini village, with residents last week storming the bishop’s compound and setting it ablaze in retaliation.

Police officers from Ciagiini Police Station were reportedly overwhelmed by the angry crowd and sought reinforcement from Mwea West Sub-County headquarters at Kiamaciri Police Station.

Following the protest, Kara’s body was returned to the morgue.

Mwea West Sub-County Police Commander Millicent Ngugi confirmed that a suspect had already been arrested and remains in police custody pending arraignment.

“We arrested the suspect, and he is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court after investigations,” Ngugi said.

The incident has left the village shaken, with residents maintaining that Martin Kara’s burial will only proceed once they are convinced that justice is being pursued.

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