NACADA Uproots Bhang Plantation in Trans Nzoia, Arrests Suspect in Anti-Drug Operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), working jointly with the National Police Service, has uprooted two sacks of bhang in a targeted operation in Talau area, Trans Nzoia County, and arrested a 22-year-old suspect.

The intelligence-led raid, conducted at a residential compound, is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit drugs aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and protecting vulnerable groups.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the agency is intensifying intelligence gathering and strengthening multi-agency collaboration to combat drug abuse, particularly among young people.

“This operation is a direct result of actionable intelligence and seamless collaboration between NACADA and law enforcement. Our message is clear: we are watching, and we will not allow our children to become collateral damage in the profit-driven schemes of traffickers,” he said.

Dr. Omerikwa warned that the closure of schools has heightened the risk of exposure to drugs among young people, urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

He encouraged the public to report suspicious activities through NACADA’s toll-free helpline, 1192, noting that traffickers often exploit school holidays to recruit and target youth.

“Drug traffickers take advantage of unstructured time when schools are closed. We are countering this by intensifying our ground presence and working closely with communities,” he added.

Residents in Talau welcomed the operation, saying increased awareness campaigns have empowered them to identify and report illegal activities.

A local resident, who requested anonymity, praised NACADA’s presence, noting that community cooperation has strengthened the fight against drug abuse.

NACADA reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations across the country, urging members of the public to continue sharing information to help authorities track and dismantle drug trafficking networks.