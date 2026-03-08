Women Urged to Embrace Saving and Investment for Financial Freedom 

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8-Women have been urged to pursue financial independence through saving, smart investments and mentorship as a pathway to long-term economic empowerment.

Speakers during the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Bidii Girls Program emphasised that financial literacy and disciplined money management are key to helping women build sustainable livelihoods and support their families.

Stima SACCO Financial Advisor Mercy Muchomi Gichuru encouraged women to focus on financial wellness and make better use of the resources available to them regardless of their income levels.

“Whatever your kind of income that you have, thank God. Whatever resources that you have, thank God, but we need to know that we have to use what is in our hands properly,” Gichura said.

She said financial discipline and planning could transform lives, citing examples of individuals who had grown from modest beginnings to successful entrepreneurs through prudent money management.

Stima SACCO representative Emma Obonyo urged women to adopt a savings culture and invest wisely, noting that SACCOs offer a practical platform for members to grow their wealth.

“You need to start saving what you have. Once you save, we are going to multiply what you have saved and you are going to invest,” she said.

Obonyo also encouraged women to create multiple income streams to cushion themselves against rising living costs and economic uncertainties.

The event also featured remarks from Deborah Anne Selly Kimosop, representing the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, who underscored the broader economic impact of empowering women financially.

“When we create opportunities for women through inclusive workplaces, mentorship, and empowering women-led suppliers and entrepreneurs, the impact goes far beyond individual success,” Kimosop emphasised.

She added that supporting women entrepreneurs strengthens industries, expands economic participation and builds more resilient value chains across the economy.

The Bidii Girls Program said the initiative aims to equip young women with financial knowledge, mentorship and opportunities to help them achieve economic independence and contribute to community development.