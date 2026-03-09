Connect with us

Kenya

Suspect in Sh11mn SHA Fraud Charged

Mishael Otieno Okumu, however pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – A suspect linked to an alleged Sh11 million fraud involving the Social Health Authority (SHA) has been charged withmultiple offences related to fraudulent medical claims.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) connected him to irregular practices at Salama Yard Medical Center Laboratory and Maternity Services, a medical facility located in Pipeline area.

Investigators say the facility was involved in suspicious activities that enabled the submission of fraudulent claims to SHA.

According to the Investigations Bureau at DCI Headquarters, the irregularities included suspicious admission patterns, the use of expired or unauthorized practitioner credentials, false patient admissions, and fraudulent billing.

The suspect and the facility were charged with seven counts, including obtaining registration by false pretence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code, making false statements and falsification of documents under Section 48(1)(c) of the SHA Act.

He also faces charges related to the acquisition and use of proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

Okumu was remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station pending the issuance of bail and bond terms on March 16, after the court receives a probation report.

The DCI said investigations into fraud involving the Social Health Authority are ongoing and vowed to pursue all individuals involved in the scheme to ensure accountability and safeguard public resources.

