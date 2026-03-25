South Africa’s police chief to appear in court over controversial health contract

The head of South Africa’s police force has been summoned to appear in court in connection with a health contract that is the subject of a criminal investigation.

General Fannie Masemola “was served with a notice to appear in court” on 21 April over his alleged role in the awarding of a controversial $21m (£15.5m) tender, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities declined to disclose which charges he will face.

Masemola, 62, is the third police boss to face a criminal investigation while in office but there has been no word on his possible suspension – President Cyril Ramaphosa has only said he “will be addressing the matter… in accordance with the law”.

The tender was awarded to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company Medicare24 Tshwane District in 2024 and was meant to provide health services to the police.

Following allegations of corruption linked to the awarding of the contract, a dozen senior police officers have been formally charged over their role in the deal, which has since been cancelled.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the national commissioner “has taken note of the charges brought against him and he has pledged his full cooperation with all lawful processes”.

South Africa’s prosecuting authority (NPA) said that Masemola had been served with the summons on Wednesday morning.

“We cannot divulge the charges until they are presented to him,” said NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Ramaphosa said he noted the news about Masemola, as well as the 12 senior officers charged over the contract.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president, “working together with the minister of police, is committed to ensuring that the [force] remains stable and able to continue fulfilling its policing mandate”.

Jackie Selebi was the first police chief to be charged while in office. The country’s longest-serving police boss was in 2010 sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of taking bribes from an Italian drug lord, Glen Agliotti, in exchange for turning a blind eye to his criminal activity.

Khomotso Phahlane followed suit in 2017, when he was charged with corruption. Those charges were withdrawn in 2018 but he was again arrested on similar charges in 2019, which he denies. The case is still in court.