Ruto and Sakaja Confirm April Opening of 400-Bed Mutuini Level 5 Hospital in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – President William Ruto and Johnson Sakaja on Monday inspected the newly expanded Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti South, confirming that the 400-bed Level 5 facility will officially open its doors in April.

The hospital’s bed capacity has increased tenfold from 40 to 400 beds and now features an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), expanded outpatient services, and specialised clinics designed to bring advanced healthcare closer to residents.

President Ruto announced that the national government will equip the facility with Sh400 million worth of modern medical equipment to ensure it is fully operational from day one. He noted that patients registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) will access services free of charge.

The new hospital is expected to significantly ease congestion at Mbagathi Hospital, Kikuyu Level 4 Hospital, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Pumwani Maternity Hospital, which have long struggled with rising patient numbers.

“This 400-bed facility will serve many and decongest our existing hospitals,” the President said.

Governor Sakaja described the project as a fulfilment of their joint commitment under the “Ruto–Sakaja pact” on service delivery.

“We promised that we would finish the construction of Mutuini Hospital, and today I want to report that next month we shall open it,” he said, emphasizing that the focus is not just on commissioning buildings, but ensuring they are fully equipped and staffed to serve wananchi effectively.

Beyond healthcare, the leaders also commissioned a newly completed workshop block at PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, boosting technical and vocational education in the city

President Ruto announced an additional Ksh 250 million investment to construct hostels that will accommodate 580 trainees.

“Education is the greatest equaliser. We promised this workshop block just a few months ago, and today we are commissioning it,” he stated, adding that expanding skills training is key to empowering Nairobi’s youth.

In the education sector, the duo also commissioned and handed over 17 new classroom blocks, including a tuition block at Kawangware Primary School.

President Ruto revealed that 800 classrooms have been constructed in Nairobi over the past year and that 1,000 teachers have been employed across the city to strengthen learning outcomes.

The development tour further highlighted ongoing market upgrades and infrastructure improvements under a broader KSh 80 billion investment framework targeting roads, drainage, water supply, sanitation, street lighting, and modernised trading spaces.

Governor Sakaja said the cooperation pact between the national and county governments, backed by public participation, is designed to fast-track long-overdue projects and improve service delivery in the capital.

“Nairobi’s budget stands at about KSh 40 billion, but through this cooperation we are bringing in an additional KSh 80 billion for development. Nairobi must rise to the level of other great cities around the world — and that is where we are determined to take it. We will continue working closely with the President, and we are already seeing the impact of this partnership on our roads, markets, hospitals and other fundamental sectors,” Sakaja confirmed.

The leaders were accompanied by other Nairobi officials during the inspection and commissioning tour.