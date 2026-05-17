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President Ruto Holds Bilateral Talks with Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev in Baku on WUF13 Sidelines

The meeting brought together the two leaders for discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan

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BAKU, Azerbaijan May 17 – President William Ruto on Sunday held bilateral talks with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at the Baku Olympic Stadium, on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The meeting brought together the two leaders for discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan, with a focus on deepening diplomatic and development ties.

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The talks are part of Kenya’s broader diplomatic engagement during the World Urban Forum, where President Ruto is leading Kenya’s delegation to highlight the country’s urban development agenda, including the Affordable Housing Programme.

Both leaders are understood to have explored areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, and international cooperation in sustainable development and urban transformation.

The meeting at the Baku Olympic Stadium underscores the growing use of global forums such as WUF13 as platforms for bilateral diplomacy alongside multilateral discussions on urbanisation and housing.

The World Urban Forum, convened by the UN-Habitat, brings together heads of state, policymakers, and development partners to address global urban challenges.

President Ruto’s engagements in Baku are expected to support Kenya’s efforts to attract international partnerships and investment in housing, infrastructure, and urban development projects.

The government has been actively seeking to expand collaboration with global partners to accelerate implementation of its Affordable Housing Programme and related urban renewal initiatives.

The Kenya–Azerbaijan meeting adds to a series of high-level engagements expected during the forum, as Kenya positions itself as a key voice in discussions on sustainable urban development and housing finance reforms.

The discussions reflect Kenya’s ongoing strategy to strengthen bilateral relations while leveraging international platforms to advance national development priorities.

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