Gachagua Launches UK Diaspora DCP Chapter, Promises “Better Kenya” in Political Outreach Tour

LONDON, UK — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held a meeting with Kenyans living and working in the United Kingdom, where he outlined his political agenda under the Democratic Change Party (DCP) and engaged the diaspora on governance issues in Kenya.

In a post shared on social media, Gachagua said the engagement focused on the progress of his party in Kenya and reflections on political developments over the past year.

Gachagua noted that members of the Kenyan diaspora raised concerns about the current situation in the country, citing issues such as corruption, rule of law, and policy challenges affecting key sectors including healthcare, education, social security, and agriculture.

He said the discussions reflected growing anxiety among Kenyans abroad about governance and development outcomes at home.

The former Deputy President encouraged Kenyans in the UK to remain actively engaged in national affairs, urging them to monitor developments in Kenya and continue advocating for reforms.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties between the diaspora and citizens at home, stating that sustained engagement would help drive accountability and change.

A key highlight of the visit was the official launch of the DCP UK Diaspora Chapter, which Gachagua described as a strategic platform to connect Kenyans in the United Kingdom with his party’s political activities.

He said the chapter would serve as a bridge between the diaspora community and efforts to “liberate” the country through political and governance reforms.

Gachagua reiterated his commitment to building what he described as a better Kenya, where citizens’ voices are heard and development issues are addressed transparently and effectively.

He said his political movement seeks to ensure that national development is not undermined by misinformation or political manipulation.

The meeting was attended by several political allies and supporters, including his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, MP Wakili Edward Muriu, as well as various MCAs, aspirants, and political figures from Murang’a County.

Other attendees included Murang’a Woman Representative aspirant Anita Thumbi, Fanya Mambo Kinuthia, and Njenga Mabati, among others.

The UK engagement marks part of Gachagua’s broader outreach to strengthen diaspora networks as he positions his political movement ahead of future national political activities.