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Govt Declares Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence a State Lodge

CS Murkomen announced that the residence will now be designated as a State Lodge with immediate effect from the date of publication.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The Government has officially declared the Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence as a State Lodge, according to a Gazette Notice issued by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

In a gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the residence will now be designated as a State Lodge with immediate effect from the date of publication.

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“It is notified for general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares the Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence as a State Lodge as from the date of this publication,” the notice stated.

The upgrade effectively places the facility under the category of official government residences used for high-level state functions, visiting dignitaries, and administrative engagements.

State Lodges in Kenya are typically designated government properties reserved for senior state use, often serving as secure venues for official meetings and accommodation for government officials on duty.

The declaration reflects ongoing administrative adjustments within the national government structure under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Homa Bay County is one of the counties in the Lake Region, with its county headquarters in Homa Bay town. The area plays a key role in regional governance and administration.

The designation of the County Commissioner’s Residence as a State Lodge marks a formal upgrade in its status within government infrastructure, reinforcing its role in official state functions and administrative operations in the region.

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