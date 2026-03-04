Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

PS Hinga Credits MP Ng’eno for Weight Loss Support as he Opens Up on Online Bullying

Hinga said the experience highlighted how unforgiving digital spaces can be, noting that public figures often face intense scrutiny over personal matters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has candidly spoken about the harsh realities of online criticism, revealing that he was once bullied over his weight by Kenyans on social media.

Speaking durng the requiem mass of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, Hinga said the experience highlighted how unforgiving digital spaces can be, noting that public figures often face intense scrutiny over personal matters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenyans on the internet are very unforgiving. They bullied me over my weight,” he said, reflecting on the period when he was the subject of online ridicule.

The PS, however, shared a positive turn in his journey, crediting Ng’eno for stepping in to help him make lifestyle changes that led to significant weight loss.

According to Hinga, Ng’eno offered guidance and encouragement that played a key role in improving his health and overall well-being.

His remarks have sparked conversations about cyberbullying, body shaming, and the pressures faced by leaders in the public eye, with many calling for greater empathy in online interactions.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

“You Made Life Beautiful”: Ng’eno’s Wife mourns in Moving Tribute

In her tribute, Ntutu set aside the public image of a fiery legislator and instead spoke of the man she met in her youth...

1 minute ago

Kenya

Govt Announces Up to Sh18,000 Monthly Pay Rise for Police Constables from July

The pay adjustment targets lower-ranking officers within the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service.

1 hour ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY:Tears and Farewell at Lee Funeral Home for Mosop Helicopter Tragedy Victims

Families and well-wishers of the six victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, gathered for a prayer and requiem service on...

1 hour ago

Top stories

DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that a review of the inquiry file forwarded by the EACC had revealed sufficient evidence...

2 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC Launches Special Voter Registration Drive for Young Kenyans at Uhuru Park

The registration desks have been set up alongside the ongoing People’s Dialogue Festival, a civic engagement forum bringing together citizens, political leaders, and civil...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Chirchir Unveils Major JKIA Expansion with Airport City and EPZ

KAA will upgrade the current runway and add a partial parallel taxiway, two rapid-exit taxiways, and a runway-end exit, boosting aircraft efficiency at the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Seeks Justice as Shakahola Massacre Confessor Requests Leniency

Enos Amanya, also known as Haleluya, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and related offences connected to the deaths of 429 people.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Storm in ODM as Leaders Split Over Sifuna’s Removal as Secretary General

However, several high-profile ODM lawmakers have publicly rejected the removal as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed, saying it violated party rules on how top officials...

5 hours ago