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Oscar Sudi Condemns “Barbaric Petrol Attack” on Woman Linked to President Ruto Tattoo Incident

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Kenyans have been left in shock after a woman was brutally attacked and doused in petrol in connection with a tattoo bearing President William Ruto’s image.

Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi said he visited the victim, identified as Rachael Muthoni, who is receiving treatment in hospital following the incident.

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In a statement shared on social media, Sudi described the incident as “barbaric” and strongly condemned the attack, saying it was unacceptable regardless of political differences.

He said the woman had suffered severe injuries after being targeted in what he termed a politically motivated assault.

Sudi added that those allegedly responsible must be held accountable, warning that acts of violence linked to political expression were indefensible.

According to Sudi’s account, the woman was allegedly doused in petrol and attacked because of a tattoo of President Ruto’s image on her chest.

The details of the incident have not yet been independently verified by authorities, and police have not issued an official statement on the matter.

However, the allegations have sparked widespread discussion online, with many calling for investigations and protection of victims of politically linked violence.

Sudi also directed strong remarks toward individuals he accused of being linked to the incident, stating that such actions would not go unpunished.

He emphasized that even in a highly charged political environment, violence against civilians is unacceptable.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about political intolerance and personal safety in Kenya, especially as political expression increasingly plays out on social media and public spaces.

Civil society voices have previously warned against rising cases of intimidation and violence linked to political affiliations and expressions.

While investigations into the incident are yet to be confirmed by official authorities, the case has already ignited public debate on political tolerance and the need for accountability in alleged acts of violence.

Further updates are expected as law enforcement agencies respond to the claims.

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