OPINION: Why Sustainability is no longer optional in a volatile Global Economy

The resurgence of conflict in the Middle East is more than a geopolitical headline. It is a direct economic signal.

For businesses in Kenya and across East Africa, instability in that region immediately raises familiar concerns: oil price volatility, supply chain disruptions, shipping route uncertainty, currency pressure, and rising input costs. The global economy is tightly interlinked. When one node fractures, the ripple effects travel fast.

In moments like these, sustainability can seem secondary often overshadowed by urgent cost containment and risk mitigation. Yet it is precisely in such moments that sustainability proves its strategic value. Not as a moral posture, but as an operational discipline.

Conflict in the Middle East historically disrupts energy markets. Oil supply uncertainty drives price spikes, which cascade through logistics, manufacturing, and consumer goods sectors. For energy-intensive industries, the impact is immediate. Transport costs rise. Raw material prices fluctuate. Inflationary pressures intensify.

For Kenyan and regional manufacturers, this volatility reinforces a critical lesson: energy independence is not ideological but strategic. Investing in renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels are no longer simply environmental decisions. They are hedges against geopolitical risk.

Sustainability, in this context, becomes synonymous with resilience.

Supply chain fragility is another lesson. Global conflict often disrupts maritime routes and commodity flows. East African businesses reliant on distant suppliers feel the shock through delays and price escalation. Companies that have diversified sourcing, strengthened local supply chains, and invested in circular material use are inherently more insulated.

Localisation is sustainability in action.

When businesses procure closer to home, support regional suppliers, and build circular recovery systems, they reduce exposure to external shocks. They also strengthen domestic economic ecosystems. In volatile times, proximity becomes power.

There is also a financial dimension. Investors increasingly evaluate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance as a proxy for long-term stability. Companies that demonstrate disciplined sustainability frameworks are perceived as lower-risk entities. In uncertain markets, capital flows toward predictability and governance strength.

Kenya and East Africa are not insulated from global turbulence. Our currencies react to oil shocks. Our import bills swell. Household purchasing power tightens. For consumer-facing brands, this translates into demand sensitivity. Affordability pressures intensify. Efficiency becomes imperative.

Here again, sustainability aligns with competitiveness. Efficient resource use lowers operating costs. Waste reduction protects margins. Renewable energy stabilises long-term expenditure. Sustainable packaging innovation reduces material volatility exposure.

Purpose and prudence converge.

It is also important to consider the broader societal lens. Conflict-driven economic strain often widens inequality and heightens social vulnerability. Businesses that embed social sustainability; fair employment practices, community engagement, skills development – contribute to stability within their operating environments. A stable society is a prerequisite for a stable market.

In periods of geopolitical uncertainty, reactive thinking dominates. The temptation is to pause long-term sustainability investments to preserve short-term liquidity. That approach may appear rational, but it can weaken structural resilience.

The better question for East African businesses is this: What would our operating model look like if volatility became the norm rather than the exception?

Climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical conflict all share one trait – unpredictability. Sustainability, properly understood, is the architecture that allows businesses to withstand unpredictability. Clean energy reduces exposure to fossil fuel shocks. Circular design reduces raw material dependence. Local supply ecosystems reduce logistics fragility. Governance frameworks reduce reputational and compliance risk.

The conflict in the Middle East is a sobering reminder that global stability cannot be assumed. For Kenya’s private sector, this should not only accelerate but also not delay the transition toward sustainable operations.

Resilient businesses will be those that treat sustainability not as a reporting requirement, but as a strategic risk management framework.

In uncertain times, resilience is the ultimate competitive advantage. And resilience, increasingly, is built through sustainability.

The world may be volatile. But our business foundations do not have to be.

The Author is the Managing Director, HACO Industries Kenya Limited