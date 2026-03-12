Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 120 New Homeowners at Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi

A total of 120 new homeowners received their keys, while sales for the remaining 100 units continue through the official Boma Yangu portal.

Published

NANDI, Kenya Mar 12 – President William Ruto on Thursday officially commissioned the Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi County, marking a milestone in Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme.

A total of 120 new homeowners received their keys, while sales for the remaining 100 units continue through the official Boma Yangu portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The initiative aims to provide decent housing, create employment opportunities, and boost economic growth across the country.

“At every corner of our country, the defining feature is the Affordable Housing Project. Some doubted we would build; others said the houses would go to the prominent, but here we are — the beneficiaries are local people, businessmen, and businesswomen,” President Ruto said during the handover ceremony.

Among the beneficiaries, five are people with disabilities. Paul Koech Limo, who lost his leg in 2009, shared his excitement:

“I registered on Boma Yangu in 2023 and started saving in 2024. I now own a two-bedroom unit with a toilet, electricity, and running water. This is a game changer for people like me.”

Similarly, Josephine Chekemboi, an office administrator at Kapsabet Referral Hospital, said the location, security, and proximity to town motivated her decision to join the programme.

“I have lived with disability for most of my life, and commuting has been a challenge. This home makes life easier, and I am a living testimony that home ownership is real.”

Bethuel Limo, a father of two, also expressed gratitude:

“I was living in a one-bedroom house sharing a toilet, without guaranteed water or electricity. This new home is a great motivation for me and my family.”

President Ruto encouraged young people to consider affordable housing as a long-term investment, highlighting the dual benefits of home ownership and wealth creation.

During his tour, President Ruto also laid the foundation stone for the Boma Yangu Chesumei Affordable Housing Project, which will add 1,166 housing units to Kapsabet town.

The development will feature a community center, basketball pitch, garbage collection facilities and 52 shops for small businesses.

The government aims to provide more accessible housing while creating employment opportunities for youth and women in the region.

“Our commitment is to ensure every Kenyan has access to a decent home while supporting local economies,” President Ruto said.

The Boma Yangu Housing Programme continues to transform Kenya’s urban landscape, making home ownership a reality for ordinary citizens and fostering sustainable development across the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto Nominates Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u for ICC Judicial Elections

Justice Ndung’u, who has served on Kenya’s Supreme Court since 2011, will join a global field of candidates competing for six judicial seats at...

26 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Declines to Halt Auction of Tuju’s Karen Properties

The March 9 ruling struck out Tuju’s amended plaint and lifted earlier interim orders that had barred the defendants from taking action over the...

37 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Returns to Kapsabet High for Centenary, Announces KSh765 Billion Boost for Education

The President reflected on his time at the school more than four decades ago, saying it shaped his values of discipline, hard work, and...

58 minutes ago

Kenya

Omtatah Raises Alarm Over Industrial Shift to Wood Fuel Amid Deforestation Concerns

The firms which are largely based in Thika, Limuru, Nakuru, and Mukurweini, have switched from furnace oil, Industrial Diesel Oil and gasto firewood and wood...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kindiki Flags Off 2026 WRC Safari Rally, Assures of Adequate Security

The DP said Kenya is proud to continue hosting one of the special series of the World Rally Championship.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Waiguru Tells Gachagua to Stop Using Agents, Engage Ruto Directly

Waiguru expressed disappointment that despite the support he received from some leaders, Gachagua has recently been publicly criticising her and branding her a traitor.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Moves to Improve Healthcare Access for Teachers Under SHA after discussions with KNUT

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – The government has intensified efforts to improve healthcare access for teachers after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale held talks...

3 hours ago

Top stories

DCI Seizes 180kg of Suspected Narcotics, Arrests Two in Machakos County

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects and seized 180 kilograms of suspected narcotic drugs...

3 hours ago