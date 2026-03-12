Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Kenya

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to Rule on Sifuna Removal Case on March 26

Earlier this year, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) voted to remove Sifuna, citing alleged indiscipline and violations of party protocols.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on March 26 in the case filed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna challenging his removal from office.

Earlier this year, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) voted to remove Sifuna, citing alleged indiscipline and violations of party protocols.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sifuna has disputed the decision, arguing that the NEC failed to follow due process as outlined in the party’s constitution and the Political Parties Act.

During the tribunal proceedings, ODM lawyers contended that Sifuna should have first exhausted the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sifuna’s legal team, however, maintained that the NEC’s action was procedurally flawed and undemocratic.

The tribunal had previously issued conservatory orders preventing the party from implementing the removal and barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette, allowing the matter to be fully heard before a final ruling.

The tribunal’s decision on March 26 will determine whether Sifuna remains ODM Secretary General or if the NEC’s removal stands.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

State Sued Over Alleged Abduction of Businessman Abdi Ali in Eastleigh

According to court documents, Aidid was removed from his vehicle by masked men whose whereabouts remain unknown.

22 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Directs Moi High School Kabarak to Readmit Student Expelled Over Vape Allegations

The ruling comes after a legal challenge questioning the fairness of the student’s expulsion.

50 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Nominates Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u for ICC Judicial Elections

Justice Ndung’u, who has served on Kenya’s Supreme Court since 2011, will join a global field of candidates competing for six judicial seats at...

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court Declines to Halt Auction of Tuju’s Karen Properties

The March 9 ruling struck out Tuju’s amended plaint and lifted earlier interim orders that had barred the defendants from taking action over the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Returns to Kapsabet High for Centenary, Announces KSh765 Billion Boost for Education

The President reflected on his time at the school more than four decades ago, saying it shaped his values of discipline, hard work, and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Omtatah Raises Alarm Over Industrial Shift to Wood Fuel Amid Deforestation Concerns

The firms which are largely based in Thika, Limuru, Nakuru, and Mukurweini, have switched from furnace oil, Industrial Diesel Oil and gasto firewood and wood...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki Flags Off 2026 WRC Safari Rally, Assures of Adequate Security

The DP said Kenya is proud to continue hosting one of the special series of the World Rally Championship.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 120 New Homeowners at Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi

A total of 120 new homeowners received their keys, while sales for the remaining 100 units continue through the official Boma Yangu portal.

3 hours ago