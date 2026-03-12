Kindiki Flags Off 2026 WRC Safari Rally, Assures of Adequate Security

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government has provided adequate resources and security to ensure a successful and exciting 2026 Safari Rally.

The DP said Kenya is proud to continue hosting one of the special series of the World Rally Championship (WRC) every year, wishing rally drivers and enthusiasts an unforgettable, thrilling experience over the next four days.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting safari rally. Last year, we had 400, 000 in-person attendees, this year we expect 600, 000. We had 10, 000 guests from East Africa and we expect more this year. Between Thursday and Sunday, we will have over 80 million viewers across the world,” DP noted.

He spoke on Thursday when he flagged off 2026 WRC Safari Rally at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The DP said the Kenyan leg is one of the most interesting, citing the unique offering of tough terrain, abundant wildlife and the fun and flair by the rally lovers.

“This is the greatest rally in the world. It is quite challenging. There is no other place in the world where you can get a combination of tough terrain, wild animals, rain and hospitable people all put together. It is only in Kenya,” DP declared.

Prof. Kindiki appreciated the support by the organisers and sponsors assuring them of the government’s determination to ensure Kenyans continue to enjoy the safari rally every year.

On top of the financial commitment of close to 400 million shillings annually, the administration is also investing in nurturing younger rally drivers to ensure Kenya’s place is kept and protected in the Championship for many years to come.

“I assure partners and all the stakeholders of continued government support. The government continues to pay promoter fees of nearly 400 million shillings to the World Rally Federation but we encourage the private sector to have more say in the organization and running of this event,” he said.

The DP said adequate security will be provided along all the rally routes.