NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — President William Ruto said on Saturday that his administration is fully prepared for the 2027 elections, highlighting the government’s record on infrastructure and economic development as evidence of its performance.

His remarks came as a youth-driven voter mobilisation campaign, “Niko Kadi”, gains traction across Kenya.

Speaking during the launch of the Kisumu–Malaba section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) alongside Uganda President Yoweri Museveni in Kisumu, Ruto welcomed the voter registration push while reiterating confidence in his government’s achievements.

“We are ready, and we are prepared. If you want that, we are ready for you when the time comes,” Ruto said, referring to the upcoming polls.

The “Niko Kadi” campaign, launched on March 17, encourages young Kenyans to register to vote ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The initiative, led by photojournalist Allan Ademba and activist Willie Oeba, leverages peer-to-peer mobilisation and social media, with participants documenting their registration process online.

Ruto used the event to underscore ongoing infrastructure and economic projects, including the SGR expansion, special economic zones, and road networks.

“We are going to set aside land to build a special economic zone that will be connected to this SGR,” he said.

“The transformation of Kenya is underway in many areas, as has been acknowledged by even those who don’t agree with us.”

New tarmac

He cited other national initiatives, such as the construction of 6,000 kilometres of new tarmac roads, expanded electricity connections, the recruitment of teachers, and reforms to the healthcare system aimed at universal access.

Ruto described the Kisumu–Malaba railway corridor as a commercial lifeline for the region, designed to lower transport costs, stimulate industrial growth, support farmers, and strengthen regional trade and integration across East Africa.

Other ongoing projects highlighted include the Mau Summit–Rironi road project, upgrades at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and new conference facilities at Bomas of Kenya.

The surge in youth voter registration has created long queues at registration centres nationwide, drawing attention to the enthusiasm of first-time voters.

Public figures, including Kenyan artistes such as Octopizzo, have praised the movement, while activists and lawyers emphasize civic participation over tribal loyalties.

“Elections should be decided based on performance rather than tribal loyalties or empty promises,” lawyer Willis Otieno said.

For many youths, registering to vote has become both a civic action and a social statement, with participants proudly sharing their voter cards online and encouraging peers to do the same.