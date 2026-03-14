KPC Foundation Boosts Healthcare with Sh6 Million Outpatient Block in Kericho

KERICHO, Kenya Mar 14 – The KPC Foundation has commissioned a new Sh6 million outpatient block at Momoniat Health Centre in Kipkelion, Kericho County, in a move aimed at improving access to healthcare services and enhancing the quality of care for surrounding communities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, KPC Foundation Manager Rachel Gathoni said the project reflects the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening community health systems and supporting the delivery of quality healthcare services.

“At KPC Foundation, we believe access to quality healthcare is essential for thriving communities. This outpatient block will help improve service delivery, reduce congestion and provide a more conducive environment for both patients and healthcare workers,” said Gathoni.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who attended the event, commended the Foundation for complementing government efforts to expand access to healthcare.

Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi commissioned the KPC Foundation’s new Sh6 million outpatient block at Momoniat Health Centre in Kipkelion, Kericho County on March 13, 2026.

“Partnerships between government and corporate institutions are key to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring communities have access to essential services. Initiatives such as this demonstrate the important role the private sector can play in supporting national development priorities,” said Wandayi.

Momoniat Health Centre, which has been operational since 1995, currently functions as a Level Three facility, serving about 3,000 outpatients and handling around 50 deliveries each month.

The Kericho County Government has earmarked the facility for elevation to a Level Four hospital, a move expected to significantly expand healthcare services in the area.

However, the planned upgrade will require additional land, prompting the area Member of Parliament to call for public participation and community support to facilitate land donation for the expansion.

The new outpatient block is expected to ease patient flow and improve the quality of services at the facility.