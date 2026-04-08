KPC Foundation Hosts 406 Students in Second INUKA Mentorship Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — The KPC Foundation has launched the second phase of its INUKA Scholarship Mentorship Program, bringing together 406 students for a three-day training aimed at equipping learners with essential life skills.

The mentorship programme, held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education, is themed “Rising Beyond Limits” and focuses on building resilience, confidence, and preparedness among students as they transition from school into broader social and professional environments.

The foundation said participants will undergo sessions on mental health, financial literacy, relationships, and career planning, alongside practical strategies to address peer pressure, stigma, and discrimination.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of the acting managing director, KPC Foundation Board of Trustees member Carol Kiplagat said the initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to education as a driver of long-term social transformation.

“Education is the one investment that grows minds, multiplies impact, and yields dividends for generations,” she said.

“Through INUKA, we are not only enhancing access to education, but also empowering our students to lead independent, fulfilling lives.”

Board Director Joyce Emanikor emphasised the role of partnerships in sustaining the programme’s impact, noting that collaboration with stakeholders is key to expanding opportunities for beneficiaries.

“Beyond paying school fees, KPC Foundation is working with various partners to provide mentorship in critical areas such as finance, dignity, relationships, and mental health, ensuring our students are well-rounded and prepared for life,” she said.

The INUKA Scholarship Programme targets bright but financially disadvantaged Grade 10 students with disabilities from all 47 counties, offering tuition support, assistive learning devices, and structured mentorship.

Beneficiaries say the initiative has had a lasting impact beyond financial assistance. One scholar, Don Moen Brown, said the programme has played a significant role in shaping his personal growth and outlook.

The foundation has also introduced INUKA PLUS, an extension that supports top-performing students to pursue tertiary education in universities, colleges, and technical and vocational institutions, ensuring continuity in learning and easing the transition into careers.

By combining financial support with mentorship, KPC Foundation aims to strengthen academic performance, build confidence, and equip students with skills to overcome barriers.

The initiative positions the foundation as a key corporate player in advancing inclusive education in Kenya, with a focus on enabling children with disabilities to unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.