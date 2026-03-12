Connect with us

Government Steps Up Madaraka Day Preparations at Wajir Stadium

The inspection was led by Principal Secretaries from key ministries involved in organizing the national event.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 -The government has stepped up preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, with senior officials inspecting the ongoing upgrade of Wajir Stadium, the venue selected to host the national event.

Officials from the national government on Thursday toured the 10,000-seater stadium to assess progress on renovations and supporting infrastructure ahead of the June 1 celebrations. The inspection was led by Principal Secretaries from key ministries involved in organizing the national event.

Among those present were Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Amollo,Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika, who are members of the National Celebrations Steering Committee coordinating preparations for the annual event.

The government said the preparations extend beyond the stadium, with several infrastructure upgrades underway across the town to ensure the area can comfortably host the national celebrations.

These include improvements to access roads, airport facilities, security installations, and public amenities, all aimed at facilitating smooth movement, enhancing safety, and improving hospitality for residents and visitors expected to attend the event.

Officials said the upgrades are part of broader efforts to ensure Wajir is fully prepared to host the national celebrations while also leaving behind lasting development for the region.

The government has in recent years adopted a policy of rotating national celebrations across counties, a move aimed at promoting inclusive growth and strengthening national cohesion.

According to officials, hosting such events in different regions helps stimulate local economies, accelerate infrastructure development, and showcase the diversity of the country, while giving communities across Kenya an opportunity to take part in moments of national pride.

Also present during the inspection was Ahmed Muhumed Abdi alongside senior officials from both the national and county governments.

Madaraka Day, marked every year on June 1, commemorates the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963 and is one of the country’s key national celebrations.

