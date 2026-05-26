Kenya to Host Productivity Summit as Wage Bill Concerns Rise

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — A multi-sectoral steering committee has announced that the National Productivity and Performance Conference 2026 will be held from June 17 to 19, as the government moves to address what it describes as a growing productivity crisis.

The conference, themed “Productivity for Fiscal Sustainability and Efficient Service Delivery,” will bring together representatives from national and county governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, and development partners to chart a path toward improved output and service delivery.

Speaking during a press briefing, Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony said the country must fundamentally rethink how public servants are evaluated.

“We must shift from measuring effort to measuring results, from managing processes to managing outcomes, and from rewarding tenure to rewarding productivity,” he said.

Chepkwony emphasized that the reforms would require a collective approach across all sectors, describing the initiative as a “whole-of-nation and whole-of-government” effort aimed at driving sustained economic performance.

According to SRC data, Kenya is grappling with a significant productivity gap. The International Labour Organization’s 2025 Productivity Data Report ranks the country 142 out of 182 globally, highlighting challenges in output across sectors.

At the same time, Kenya’s public wage bill remains a concern. The wage-bill-to-revenue ratio stands at 41 percent in 2025—an improvement from 55 percent in 2020—but still above the 35 percent threshold set under public finance laws. Officials warn that the imbalance continues to strain resources needed for essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

To address this, SRC is proposing a shift toward performance-based pay systems, where compensation is directly linked to measurable productivity. The commission also plans to introduce National Public Service Productivity and Performance Awards to recognize institutions that demonstrate excellence in service delivery.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Francis Meja noted that productivity levels in Kenya’s private sector currently outpace those in the public sector, underscoring the need for reforms.

“If public servants are more productive, Kenya’s journey to Singapore becomes easier,” Meja said, adding that higher productivity would ultimately translate into higher incomes and increased government revenue.

The Council of Governors, represented at the briefing, stressed that the reforms must be implemented uniformly across all counties to ensure that citizens receive timely, affordable, and quality services.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary has drafted a Public Service Performance Management Bill aimed at providing a legal framework for the proposed changes.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the conference and release the National Performance Evaluation Report for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, a move seen as reinforcing accountability and transparency in government operations.

The conference is expected to set the tone for wide-ranging reforms as Kenya seeks to boost productivity, strengthen fiscal sustainability, and improve public service delivery.