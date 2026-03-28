Senator Miraj Urges Full Audit and National Memorial for Likoni Disaster Victims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Senator Miraj Abdillahi has presented a motion in the Senate calling for a thorough investigation to determine the number of families affected following the 1994 Likoni ferry disaster.

Senator Miraj wants the investigation carried out to ensure that all victims receive justice.

“The Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing should conduct a comprehensive inquiry to establish the number of affected families, the compensation paid so far, any outstanding claims, and identify which families have not yet been compensated and the reasons for the non-payment,” said Senator Miraj.

She explained that despite assurances and promises made by various authorities after the tragedy, there are still doubts about whether compensation was fully and fairly provided to all affected families.

In addition, the Nominated Senator has urged the Mombasa County Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Transport, to establish a permanent memorial in honor of the victims of the 1994 Likoni ferry accident.

“The establishment of a national memorial is an important step in honoring those who lost their lives and also a way to promote collective social healing and strengthen national accountability to its citizens,” Senator Miraj emphasized.

The nominated senator also expressed sorrow over the April 29, 1994 tragedy, stressing the importance of creating a lasting memorial for the victims as a way of honoring and remembering them.

“The Likoni ferry disaster caused deaths and injuries to innocent citizens, many of whom were residents of Likoni and Mombasa County, resulting in deep national grief and long-term physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts on families who lost their loved ones and the survivors,” Senator Miraj explained.

The motion will now be debated by senators to determine the appropriate course of action