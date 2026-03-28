Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wreckage of Mtongwe Ferry after 1994 tragedy. The ill-fated was carry about 400 passengers when it sank in the Likoni Channel, Indian Ocean, killing 272 people. Photo Courtesy Standard Group Website

Headlines

Senator Miraj Urges Full Audit and National Memorial for Likoni Disaster Victims

“The Likoni ferry disaster caused deaths and injuries to innocent citizens, many of whom were residents of Likoni and Mombasa County, resulting in deep national grief and long-term physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts on families who lost their loved ones and the survivors,” Senator Miraj explained.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Senator Miraj Abdillahi has presented a motion in the Senate calling for a thorough investigation to determine the number of families affected following the 1994 Likoni ferry disaster.

Senator Miraj wants the investigation carried out to ensure that all victims receive justice.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing should conduct a comprehensive inquiry to establish the number of affected families, the compensation paid so far, any outstanding claims, and identify which families have not yet been compensated and the reasons for the non-payment,” said Senator Miraj.

She explained that despite assurances and promises made by various authorities after the tragedy, there are still doubts about whether compensation was fully and fairly provided to all affected families.

In addition, the Nominated Senator has urged the Mombasa County Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Transport, to establish a permanent memorial in honor of the victims of the 1994 Likoni ferry accident.

“The establishment of a national memorial is an important step in honoring those who lost their lives and also a way to promote collective social healing and strengthen national accountability to its citizens,” Senator Miraj emphasized.

The nominated senator also expressed sorrow over the April 29, 1994 tragedy, stressing the importance of creating a lasting memorial for the victims as a way of honoring and remembering them.

“The Likoni ferry disaster caused deaths and injuries to innocent citizens, many of whom were residents of Likoni and Mombasa County, resulting in deep national grief and long-term physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts on families who lost their loved ones and the survivors,” Senator Miraj explained.

The motion will now be debated by senators to determine the appropriate course of action

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Iran calms Kenyan markets over gulf shipping route closure fears

"The publication of false news and manipulated narratives concerning the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impacts on life expenses in countries...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Senator Methu seeks clarity of NYOTA Programme implementation

“The NYOTA Project is a critical intervention aimed at empowering young people through skills development, enterprise support, and job creation,” Methu said. “We must...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Parliament, World Bank partner to reform Kenya’s PPP landscape

A key highlight of the World Bank Group’s presentation was the urgent need for Kenya to shift from unsolicited PPP proposals to competitive procurement....

4 hours ago

Headlines

David keter floors Buluu Ngeno to fly UDA flag in Emurua Dikirr by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – David Kipsang Keter garnered 13,749 votes to secure the UDA party ticket for May 14 by-election. Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno,...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Floods related death rise to 103, as police report 15 fatalities

105 families have also been displaced, raising the total number of affected households to 2,795.

5 hours ago

Headlines

ELRC to Take the Lead in Advancing a Paperless Judiciary

"Technology remains a key enabler of judicial transformation,” she said, stressing that the Judiciary must deepen its reliance on digital tools to streamline processes...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Monica Juma Credits Presidents Ruto, Uhuru and Kibaki for Career Path to UNODC Role

Juma noted that each administration played a significant role in shaping her experience in foreign affairs, national security, and multilateral diplomacy.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi: Monica Juma’s UNODC Appointment Affirms Kenya’s Global Standing

Mudavadi noted that Juma’s elevation reflects international confidence in Kenya’s leadership and expertise in diplomacy, governance, and multilateral engagement.

17 hours ago