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Ruto urges ambassadors to adopt aggressive diplomacy to attract investment

“As Kenya ambassadors, you are called to present to the world the full breadth of Kenya’s potential, telling our story with conviction and translating that promise into partnerships that deliver real, tangible benefits for the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyan diplomats to actively position the country as a leading global investment destination and a reliable development partner.

Speaking during the opening of the 19th Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference in Nairobi, the President emphasized the need for a coordinated government approach to drive Kenya’s international agenda.

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Ruto said Kenya’s ambition goes beyond attracting investors, noting that the country aims to play a key role in shaping global economic and development conversations.

The President urged ambassadors and high commissioners to effectively communicate Kenya’s strengths abroad, stressing that diplomatic missions must translate opportunities into tangible partnerships.

“As Kenya ambassadors, you are called to present to the world the full breadth of Kenya’s potential, telling our story with conviction and translating that promise into partnerships that deliver real, tangible benefits for the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi added that ambassadors must amplify that Ruto serves as current Chair of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and is a leading global voice on climate action.

“This is a position that elevates Kenya’s influence and provides a strategic platform to advance Kenya’s national, regional, and international interests,” Mudavadi stated.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Retooling Diplomacy in the Age of Intelligence.’

President Ruto further noted that ongoing reforms within the country must be matched by strong external engagement to maximize impact.

The President said Kenya has developed a robust database of 7.2 million farmers, leveraging digital tools to enhance agricultural productivity, market access, and data-driven policy-making, positioning the country as a regional leader in tech-enabled agriculture.

“”Kenya is in negotiations with one of the largest markets in the world, China. We will now be able to access the Chinese market duty-free for all our Agriculture products but we need to produce enough,” the head of state added.

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