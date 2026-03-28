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Senator Methu seeks clarity of NYOTA Programme implementation

“The NYOTA Project is a critical intervention aimed at empowering young people through skills development, enterprise support, and job creation,” Methu said. “We must be clear on how far it has been implemented and who is benefiting.”

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Nyandarua Senator John Methu has sought a statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare regarding the implementation, county coverage, and sustainability of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project.

Raising on the Floor of House, Sen Methu underscored the importance of the initiative in addressing youth unemployment and promoting economic inclusion.

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“The NYOTA Project is a critical intervention aimed at empowering young people through skills development, enterprise support, and job creation,” Methu said. “We must be clear on how far it has been implemented and who is benefiting.”

He called for details on the current status of the project, including the number of beneficiaries and institutions involved.

“We need transparency on the counties where the project has been rolled out and the criteria used in selecting them,” he said. “Every young Kenyan deserves an equal opportunity to benefit.”

Methu also emphasized the need for inclusivity in the programme.

“Special attention must be given to youth in rural and marginalized areas, as well as young women and persons with disabilities,” he said. “Equity must be at the heart of this project.”

The Senator raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of NYOTA and its legal framework.

“This project must not be short-lived,” he said. “We need clear plans for continuity, proper funding, and alignment with national youth empowerment strategies.”

He further called for strong accountability mechanisms.

“There must be robust monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure value for money and real impact,” Methu said. “Our youth deserve results, not promises.”

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