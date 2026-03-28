David keter floors Buluu Ngeno to fly UDA flag in Emurua Dikirr by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – David Kipsang Keter garnered 13,749 votes to secure the UDA party ticket for May 14 by-election.

Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno, lost narrowly with 13,394 votes in the nomination exercise which were held on Friday 28.

Keter, has been a three-time opponent of former Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, who passed way following a chopper crash in February 2026.

President William Ruto congratulated Keter on his victory.

“You have our unqualified support as you carry the party’s flag into the by-election,” he said in social media post.

He also commended the runner-up Bernard Ng’eno aka Buluu ‘for running a strong campaign, cementing our party’s democracy at the grassroots.’

“Now, we move forward as one solid team, united behind our candidate and our agenda,” he added.