Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Mourns Brother Kelvin Musyoka

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21- Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late brother, Kelvin Mwendwa Musyoka, fondly known as Meja, describing him as a man of humility, kindness, and quiet strength.

Speaking at a memorial service attended by family, friends, and political leaders, Musyoka recalled his brother’s sincerity and warmth, noting that Meja was a man who valued family, respected others, and carried himself with dignity.

“Kelvin was a man of humility and quiet strength and related with people with sincerity and warmth. He valued family, respected others and carried himself with dignity. He did not seek attention, yet his presence was deeply felt. His kindness and loyalty defined him,” Musyoka said.

Musyoka expressed particular sorrow that his brother’s life was cut short while his journey still felt unfinished.

“We mourn not only the man Kelvin was, but also the future we had envisioned for him. Yet even in our sorrow, we thank God for the gift of his life. We thank Him for the years we shared, for the lessons he taught us and for the love he gave so freely,” he said.

“To my dear brother Meja, thank you for the memories, the laughter and the unwavering bond we shared. You will forever remain in our hearts. Rest well, my brother. Until we meet again,”he added.

The memorial drew prominent figures from across the political spectrum, including Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr,Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, Mwingi North MP Eng. Paul Nzengu, Advocate Ndegwa Njiru, and Apostle Musili, among others.

Musyoka described their presence as a source of strength and comfort to the family.He paid special tribute to Kelvin’s immediate family, Mary Mwendwa and their son Fabian.

“Mary, you have lost a husband and a partner. Fabian, you have lost a father and a guide. The void left behind is immeasurable. But as a family, we stand with you. We will walk with you, support you and ensure that Kelvin’s love and legacy continue to surround you,” Musyoka said.