Kenya

State Reaches Plea Deal with Shakahola Suspect Enos Amanya

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 20 – The State has struck a plea bargain with self-confessed Shakahola killings suspect Enos Amanya Ngala, also known as Hallelujah, allowing him to turn State witness in ongoing investigations related to the deaths of children in Kilifi County.

Appearing before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on Thursday, Amanya pleaded guilty to 43 counts of manslaughter, linked to the Shakahola deaths. This follows his earlier admission to 191 counts of murder before the High Court in Mombasa last month.

Under the plea agreement dated February 18, 2026, and approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), prosecutors withdrew 195 of the 238 charges initially filed against Amanya and 94 co-accused persons before the Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The remaining 43 counts cover victims positively identified through DNA analysis, including some of Amanya’s own children, as well as cases where identified victims were buried alongside unidentified bodies.

“The document has been signed by the accused himself and explained to him in Swahili by his lawyer, confirming he understood the implications,” said Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina.

As part of the plea, Amanya has agreed to fully cooperate with investigators, provide a detailed statement, and testify in related cases, including the Kwa Binzaro matter connected to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie. The plea also results in the withdrawal of the Tononoka Children’s Court case, in which Amanya and 38 others, including Mackenzie, were charged.

The prosecution and defence have proposed a joint recommendation of an 11-year sentence, which includes two years in custody for rehabilitation, six years under probation supervision, and recognition of the nearly three years Amanya has already spent in custody since his 2023 arrest. However, the court retains discretion on the final sentence, considering victim impact statements and other reports.

Amanya, who served as a grave digger and security provider in Shakahola forest, admitted to witnessing the deaths of some of his own children. Authorities say he and 29 others were involved in a pact orchestrated by Mackenzie and his associates, which led to the deaths of more than 191 children.

“One child survived after leaving the area,” police reports indicated.

The plea deal marks a significant development in Kenya’s investigation into one of the country’s most shocking cases of ritualistic killings, offering prosecutors critical testimony in ongoing trials.

