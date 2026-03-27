Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya eyes China partnership for Nairobi-Thika overpass to ease congestion – China Daily

Kindiki said Kenya is looking forward to working with China on the construction of an overpass along the Nairobi-Thika road corridor to ease persistent traffic congestion.

Published

Kenya is gearing up for a major new infrastructure project linked to the Belt and Road Initiative as it seeks to strengthen its role as a regional trade and logistics hub in Africa.

Kithure Kindiki, Kenya’s deputy president said the east African nation is looking forward to working with China on the construction of an overpass along the Nairobi-Thika road corridor to ease persistent traffic congestion in one of the country’s busiest transport routes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Thika superhighway was constructed with support from Chinese contractors and financing and officially opened in 2012 by former president Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan official who spoke during a Kenya–China business engagement in Nairobi this week, said the more than 50-kilometer road network to be built on the existing Thika superhighway will improve Kenya’s role as a gateway for trade and investment in the eastern and central Africa region.

“Investing in transport and logistics infrastructure have enhanced regional connectivity through key projects like the standard gauge railway, the Nairobi Expressway and the soon to be constructed highway overpass,” he said.

The proposed Thika expressway will link Nairobi to the industrial town of Thika and is expected to become a critical transport artery connecting the capital to Kenya’s central region as well as parts of eastern and northern Kenya.

Kenyan President William Ruto last month announced plans to begin construction of the project in September this year.

Kindiki noted that infrastructure network makes Kenya an attractive destination for manufacturing, value addition and regional distribution across Africa, particularly for Chinese investors seeking access to the continent’s growing markets.

The deputy president highlighted opportunities for Chinese investment in sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, renewable energy and digital trade, noting that Kenya’s participation in regional economic blocs enhances its attractiveness as an investment base.

Through membership in the East African Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area, investors based in Kenya can access a continental market of more than 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP estimated at about $2.83 trillion, he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Remains Open Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The embassy said shipping in the vital global trade corridor “has not been suspended or closed,” dismissing concerns about disruptions to one of the...

44 minutes ago

Kenya

Winnie Odinga dumps Sifuna camp sparking ‘betrayal’ talk

Once aligned with rebels, Winnie Odinga now calls for unity.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Funding Freeze Threatens Fight Against Neglected Diseases in Western Kenya

Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma have been beneficiaries of the interventions, which focus on 21 neglected tropical diseases.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Women secretly filmed, then ridiculed and abused online

Kalekye features in one of several videos posted online, showing a man approaching women in Kenya and Ghana, who don't appear to know they...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA Withdraws Instant Fines Rollout After Court Challenge

The system, which had initially been scheduled to go live on March 9 faced scrutiny in court, prompting NTSA to reassess its implementation strategy.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration to Kick Off Monday, Targeting 2.5mn New Voters

Edung said the nationwide drive marks a critical milestone in preparations for the 2027 General Election.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna accepts ODM ouster, declares: ‘I won’t serve mediocrity’

Sifuna appears to accept his ODM ouster but fires back hard, refusing to serve under what he calls a mediocre leadership.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Audit exposes how billions are wasted in Kenya’s governance crisis

Billions are being spent, yet services remain poor. New reports lay bare the truth behind Kenya’s deepening governance crisis.

5 hours ago