NTSA Withdraws Instant Fines Rollout After Court Challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has withdrawn its planned rollout of the Instant Fines Management System following a legal challenge in court, opting instead to prioritize public sensitisation on minor traffic offences.

In a notice issued on Friday the Authority said “the suspension of the rollout will allow for enhanced public understanding of how instant fines are administered, particularly under existing legal provisions governing minor traffic violations.”

The system, which had initially been scheduled to go live on March 9 faced scrutiny in court, prompting NTSA to reassess its implementation strategy.

NTSA said it will now focus on educating motorists and the general public on the standard procedures for handling minor traffic offences, as outlined in the law.

The Authority acknowledged that gaps in public awareness could lead to confusion and misinformation, hence the need to first conduct comprehensive sensitisation before reintroducing the system.

The regulator emphasized that all procedures related to instant fines must align with existing traffic laws to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in enforcement.

By stepping back from the rollout, NTSA aims to address legal concerns raised in court while strengthening compliance with statutory requirements.

Despite the setback, NTSA reaffirmed its commitment to road safety, noting that a well-structured and clearly understood instant fines system remains key to reducing traffic violations and fatalities.

The Authority added that a predictable and transparent penalty framework is essential in promoting discipline among road users and easing enforcement of traffic regulations.