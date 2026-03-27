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Monica Juma Credits Presidents Ruto, Uhuru and Kibaki for Career Path to UNODC Role

Juma noted that each administration played a significant role in shaping her experience in foreign affairs, national security, and multilateral diplomacy.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Ambassador Monica Juma has attributed her rise to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) leadership position to strategic appointments and mentorship under three successive Kenyan presidents: William Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the late Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking on her diplomatic journey during her send-off reception on Friday, Juma noted that each administration played a significant role in shaping her experience in foreign affairs, national security, and multilateral diplomacy—ultimately preparing her for her global role at the United Nations.

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Juma highlighted that her public service career has been defined by trust and responsibility placed on her by different heads of state over the years. She credited former President Mwai Kibaki for early opportunities that helped her build a strong foundation in governance and policy formulation.

“Under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, I expanded my expertise in international relations and security diplomacy, serving in key strategic roles that elevated Kenya’s presence on the global stage,” she stated.

More recently, President William Ruto’s administration has continued to position Kenya as an active player in global governance, with Juma’s UNODC appointment seen as part of this broader diplomatic engagement.

Juma’s appointment to the UNODC is widely viewed as a significant milestone for Kenya, reinforcing the country’s growing influence in international institutions. The role places Kenya at the center of global discussions on drug control, organized crime, and transnational security challenges.

Diplomatic observers note that her experience across multiple administrations reflects continuity in Kenya’s foreign policy and its commitment to producing globally competitive leaders.

Throughout her career, Juma has held several high-profile government positions, contributing to Kenya’s national security architecture and diplomatic engagements. Her transition to the UNODC further underscores Kenya’s reputation as a key contributor to multilateral diplomacy.

Her remarks also highlight the importance of institutional continuity in governance, where successive administrations build on the work of their predecessors to strengthen national capacity.

Kenya continues to position itself as a regional diplomatic hub and a strong voice in international affairs. Juma’s elevation to a UN leadership role adds to a growing list of Kenyan officials serving in influential global positions.

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