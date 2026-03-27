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The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (L) transits the Strait of Hormuz on September 18

Kenya

Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Remains Open Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The embassy said shipping in the vital global trade corridor “has not been suspended or closed,” dismissing concerns about disruptions to one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The Embassy of Iran in Nairobi has affirmed that maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open, despite escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, the embassy said shipping in the vital global trade corridor “has not been suspended or closed,” dismissing concerns about disruptions to one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

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The statement accuses the United States and Israel of what it described as “illegal military aggression” in the region, warning that such actions have created an increasingly volatile and unpredictable maritime environment.

According to the embassy, the alleged actions — supported by unnamed third parties, including some Gulf states — violate international law, specifically provisions of the United Nations Charter governing the use of force.

Iran reiterated its long-standing position on maintaining freedom of navigation, emphasizing its role in safeguarding maritime security across key waterways including the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman.

The statement noted that Iran has formally communicated its position to the International Maritime Organization, underscoring its commitment to international maritime norms.

“Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has not been suspended or closed and continues subject to current conditions,” the statement said.

However, the embassy issued a cautionary note, stating that vessels linked to what it termed as “aggressors” — particularly those associated with the US and Israel — may not be treated as normal civilian traffic.

It indicated that such vessels could be subject to measures under the legal framework governing armed conflict, raising concerns about potential risks for military-linked or affiliated ships operating in the area.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with a significant percentage of the world’s oil shipments passing through it daily. Any instability in the region has immediate implications for global markets, shipping security, and energy prices.

Analysts warn that while shipping remains open, heightened tensions could increase insurance costs, disrupt supply chains, and raise the risk of confrontation at sea.

The statement reflects a delicate balance between reassurance and warning — maintaining that international shipping can continue, while signaling readiness to respond to perceived threats.

As geopolitical tensions persist, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point for global attention, with governments, shipping companies, and energy markets closely monitoring developments.

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