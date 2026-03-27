Mudavadi: Monica Juma’s UNODC Appointment Affirms Kenya’s Global Standing

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi has hailed the appointment of Monica Juma to a senior role at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, saying it underscores Kenya’s growing influence on the global stage.

Mudavadi noted that Juma’s elevation reflects international confidence in Kenya’s leadership and expertise in diplomacy, governance, and multilateral engagement.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs hosted a high-level reception in Nairobi in honour of Juma, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, and members of the international community.

The event celebrated her distinguished public service career and her new role at UNODC, where she is expected to contribute to global efforts in tackling transnational crime, corruption, and drug trafficking.

Mudavadi emphasized that Juma’s appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to Kenya’s strong diplomatic footprint and its continued contribution to international institutions.

He added that Kenya remains committed to supporting global peace, security, and sustainable development through active participation in multilateral organizations.

Juma, a seasoned diplomat and former Cabinet Secretary, has held several key government positions and is widely recognized for her role in shaping Kenya’s foreign policy and international partnerships.

Her appointment to UNODC places Kenya at the heart of global conversations on crime prevention, justice, and the rule of law.