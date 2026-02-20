Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Son of Robert Mugabe arrested in South Africa on suspicion of attempted murder

Bellarmine Mugabe, 28, was taken into custody after a 23-year-old man, believed to be a gardener, was shot and injured.

Published

Police in South Africa have arrested the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late former President Robert Mugabe, who is facing a charge of attempted murder after a reported shooting at a property in an upmarket suburb of Johannesburg.

Bellarmine Mugabe, 28, was taken into custody after a 23-year-old man, believed to be a gardener, was shot and injured.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officers searching the house in Hyde Park, where Mugabe was staying, have found bullet cartridges but no firearm, police have said.

Bellarmine Mugabe is the youngest son of Robert and his second wife Grace Mugabe. Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, led Zimbabwe for 37 years before being forced out of power at the age of 93 in 2017.

One other man has been arrested alongside Bellarmine Mugabe as investigators continue their work, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

The pair are expected to appear in court “soon”, according to a police statement.

Police are not yet officially naming Bellarmine Mugabe as one of those arrested, but reporters at the scene saw him in handcuffs and he has been widely named by local media.

The victim is in hospital and in a critical condition after being shot once, the spokesperson added.

In a briefing outside the property, Nevhuhulwi said the two suspects have not “told us where the gun is, they are not saying anything about the gun”.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

South African Mayor cuts power to Nigerian High Commission over unpaid bills

Tshwane disconnected electricity to Nigeria’s High Commission over unpaid utility bills before restoring supply after payment, Mayor Nasiphi Moya said.

February 2, 2026

Africa

US slams South Africa for hosting naval drills with Iran

The United States has protested South Africa’s decision to host a naval exercise involving Iran, calling Tehran a state sponsor of terror and warning...

January 16, 2026

business

Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Okla Global has appointed Treadway Investment Bank to spearhead its Africa expansion, with assembly plants planned for Kenya, Nigeria, South...

January 9, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Body retrieved from collapsed South C building, one person still missing

A body has been recovered from the collapsed South C building as rescue teams enter day three of operations, with one person still feared...

January 4, 2026

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Warns Against Harassment of Officials After South Africa Detains Kenyan Visa Contractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The United States has warned that it will not tolerate the harassment or public exposure of personal details of...

December 19, 2025

Africa

US accused of using illegal workers at centre processing refugee claims in South Africa

the US State Department said it condemned "in the strongest terms the South African government's recent detention of US officials performing their duties to...

December 19, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Seven Kenyans arrested in Jo’burg over illegal work on ‘refugee’ applications

Authorities acted after receiving reports that several Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and taken up employment at a centre...

December 17, 2025

Africa

Miguna takes on Elon Musk over ‘Anti-White Laws’ Claim

In a statement on his X account, Miguna argued Musk's assertion fundamentally misrepresents the nature and legacy of apartheid in South Africa.

December 13, 2025