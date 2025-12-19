U.S. Warns Against Harassment of Officials After South Africa Detains Kenyan Visa Contractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The United States has warned that it will not tolerate the harassment or public exposure of personal details of its officials abroad, condemning what it described as unacceptable actions by the South African government following a recent law enforcement operation in Johannesburg.

In a statement issued Thursday, the U.S. State Department said it “condemns in the strongest terms” the detention of U.S. officials who were carrying out duties related to humanitarian support to Afrikaners whom president trump has accused the South African government of “horrific Human Rights Abuses” against them.

Washington has criticized the public release of their passport information by South Africa calling it an attempt to intimidate American personnel.

“The public release of personal identifying information puts the official in harm’s way,” the statement said, adding that such actions constitute harassment.

“The United States will not tolerate such behavior toward its government’s officials — or toward any of its citizens — who are legally and peacefully operating abroad.”

Washington warned that failure by South African authorities to hold those responsible accountable would result in “severe consequences,” and urged Pretoria to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of a targeted immigration enforcement operation carried out by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs earlier this week in Johannesburg.

During the operation, authorities arrested seven Kenyan nationals who were allegedly found working illegally while in the country on tourist visas.

In a separate statement, Home Affairs said the arrests followed a routine but intelligence-led operation conducted in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

Officials said they had received reports that several Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and taken up employment at a centre involved in processing applications for people described as “refugees” seeking resettlement in the United States.

“During the operation, seven Kenyan nationals were discovered engaging in work despite only being in possession of tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into the country,” the department said.

The individuals were arrested, issued deportation orders and barred from re-entering South Africa for five years.

Home Affairs stressed that no United States officials were arrested during the operation, which it said did not take place at a diplomatic site.

It also denied that members of the public or prospective asylum seekers were harassed.

“This operation reinforces Home Affairs’ commitment to enforcing the rule of law without fear or favour,” the department said.

“No person or entity is above these laws.”

The department added that the enforcement action formed part of a broader crackdown on immigration and visa violations, noting that deportations have been significantly intensified over the past 18 months as the government seeks to curb what it describes as long-standing abuse of the immigration system.

While emphasizing South Africa’s shared commitment with the United States to combating illegal immigration and visa abuse, Home Affairs raised concerns about the alleged involvement of foreign officials coordinating with undocumented workers, saying this raised “serious questions” about intent and adherence to diplomatic protocol.

As a result, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has initiated formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to address the matter.