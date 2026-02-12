Russia rejects unfavorable terms in Ukraine peace treaty, open to compromise: Russian FM

MOSCOW, Feb 12 — Russia will not accept unfavorable terms for a peace treaty over Ukraine, though it does not rule out the possibility of compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the State Duma on Wednesday.

“We will not sign a peace treaty that is detrimental to our interests. President Vladimir Putin has stated this on multiple occasions. We are ready for compromise,” he noted.

He stressed that a sustainable settlement of the crisis in Ukraine is impossible without addressing its root causes, and that this approach had also been recognized by U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

“On this basis, during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska in August 2025, understandings were reached on how to ensure a sustainable, long-term settlement of the Ukrainian issue. These understandings remain on the table,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov further emphasized that once a peace settlement is reached, Moscow will not tolerate any threats to Russia’s security, the Russian people, or Russian culture.