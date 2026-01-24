Connect with us

Two days of peace talks end as Russia continues Ukraine attacks

An unnamed US official later confirmed that the next round talks would begin on 1 February, AFP and Reuters news agencies reported.

Published

ABU DHABI, Jan 24 – The first three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US have ended with no apparent breakthrough, following renewed Russian bombardment of Ukrainian targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the possibility of a second meeting as early as next week after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi. Later, a US official said the next round would begin on Sunday next week.

The meeting concluded after waves of Russian strikes killed one person and injured 35 others overnight into Saturday.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the “brutal” attack – “cynically” ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin – had “hit not only our people, but also the negotiation table”.

The talks in Abu Dhabi were first trilateral meeting since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

“The central focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war. I highly value the understanding of the need for American monitoring and oversight of the process of ending the war and ensuring genuine security,” he said.

He added that all sides had agreed to “report back to their capitals” and coordinate further steps with their leaders.

Russian news agency RIA also reported Moscow remained open to a continuation of dialogue between Russia, Ukraine and the US.

