Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

forced disappearances

Russia killed opposition leader Alexei Navalny using dart frog toxin, UK says

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said “only the Russian government had the means, motive and opportunity” to use the poison while Navalny was imprisoned in Russia.

Published

LONDON, Feb 14 – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed using a poison developed from a dart frog toxin, the UK and European allies have said.

Two years on from the death of Navalny at a Siberian penal colony, Britain and its allies have blamed the Kremlin following analysis of material samples found on his body.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said “only the Russian government had the means, motive and opportunity” to use the poison while Navalny was imprisoned in Russia.

According to Tass news agency Moscow has dismissed the finding as “an information campaign”, but Cooper said there is no explanation for the toxin, called epibatidine, being found.

Navalny – an anti-corruption campaigner and Russia’s most vociferous opposition leader – died suddenly in jail on 16 February 2024 at the age of 47.

In 2020 he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. He underwent treatment in Germany,

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 more Kenyans killed fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine war identified

Ukraine confirms the deaths of two more Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russian forces. Officials warn of trafficked citizens and fake recruitment scams.

February 6, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Family holds mock burial for son killed fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine war

A family holds a mock burial after their son was killed fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. Activists warn of trafficking networks luring youths...

February 6, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Putin meet virtually to strengthen China-Russia strategic ties in 2026

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met virtually to strengthen China-Russia relations, emphasizing strategic coordination, trade, cultural exchanges, and global stability in 2026.

February 5, 2026

Top stories

UN Chief warns of ‘grave moment’ as New START Nuclear Treaty expires

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that the expiry of the New START Treaty leaves the world without limits on US and Russian nuclear arsenals.

February 5, 2026

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Ukrainian intelligence identifies Kenyan killed fighting for Russia in Donetsk

Ukrainian military intelligence says the Kenyan was killed while fighting as a mercenary for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

January 31, 2026

Africa

US slams South Africa for hosting naval drills with Iran

The United States has protested South Africa’s decision to host a naval exercise involving Iran, calling Tehran a state sponsor of terror and warning...

January 16, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Denmark dismisses claims of Chinese military, investments in Greenland amid US takeover threats

Denmark says there are no Chinese warships or major investments in Greenland, rejecting US claims as Washington renews pressure to take control of the...

January 16, 2026

World

China demands Maduro’s release, says US must ‘stop toppling the government of Venezuela’

China, Russia and Iran condemn the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a violation of international law as global tensions escalate.

January 4, 2026