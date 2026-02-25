Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The resolution, titled “Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine” (A/ES11/L17), passed with 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, including from major powers such as the United States and China/UN News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya backs UN Resolution for lasting peace in Ukraine as US, China abstain

Kenya joins 106 countries in backing UN resolution calling for ceasefire, respect for sovereignty, and lasting peace in Ukraine four years after invasion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Kenya was among 107 countries voting in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Tuesday calling for “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, marking four years since Russia’s invasion.

The resolution, titled “Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine” (A/ES11/L17), passed with 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, including from major powers such as the United States and China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Opposing countries included Russia, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Niger, Nicaragua, Sudan, and Eritrea.

The resolution demands an immediate ceasefire, the return of forcibly transferred civilians, including children, and full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

It also emphasizes prisoner exchanges and outlines steps toward lasting peace.

Earlier, the US proposed a “motion for division” to vote separately on paragraphs referencing Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This motion was rejected by 69 votes against, 11 in favor, and 62 abstentions, as Ukraine and allies opposed weakening the resolution.

Ukraine co-sponsored the resolution alongside 47 countries, mostly from Europe. Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa warned that weakening language on sovereignty would signal that “fundamental principles are negotiable.”

The vote coincides with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which has displaced millions and devastated communities, particularly in Kyiv and other cities enduring repeated attacks on electricity, heating, and water infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the 107 supporting countries, stating that the resolution lays out “clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people,” emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts for peace.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, represented by Rosemary A. DiCarlo, highlighted the war’s human toll: over 15,000 civilians killed, 41,000 injured, and millions displaced.

He called for immediate ceasefire, protection of civilian infrastructure, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

The adoption marks a continuation of UN efforts, following six previous resolutions since February 24, 2022, reaffirming global support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and a just, lasting peace.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya hosts regional forum on traditional and complementary medicine

Kenya hosts a regional TCIM forum to integrate traditional medicine into national health systems, promote research, and advance UHC in East Africa.

44 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya partners with WWF to accelerate ecosystem restoration projects

Kenya’s Environment Ministry partners with WWF-US and NETFUND on $3.9M ecological restoration project under Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

57 minutes ago

Headlines

DCI, Communications Authority Officials Set to Take Stand in Ahmed Rashid Trial

Ahmed Rashid, a former member of the elite Starehe Special Police Initiative and Vigilance Unit 'also known as the Pangani Six' is accused of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 transformer vandals sentenced to 11 years in prison

Kenya convicts Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi for vandalising KPLC transformers, sentencing them to 11 years. DCI vows to curb energy theft and sabotage.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seme man kills 4-metre python after attack on pregnant goat, delivers it to police

A Kisumu resident killed a four-metre python after it attacked his pregnant goat in Seme Sub-County and delivered it to a police station.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expels Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro over alleged role in funding protests

Kenya has expelled Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Brian Bright Kagoro, alleging links to foreign-funded efforts to mobilise protests and fuel political unrest following a months-long...

5 hours ago

Africa

UN Security Council expresses concern over continued violence in Sudan

"Deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes," council members said, urging all parties to comply with international law...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Storm in National Assembly as ODM MPs Caroli Omondi, Antoney Kibagendi Removed from Key Committees

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed the claims as misleading, maintaining that Omondi had not been discharged but affected by a broader reallocation of committee...

15 hours ago