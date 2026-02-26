UoN launches Africa Centre for the Study of Russia to deepen Africa–Russia ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The University of Nairobi has officially launched the Africa Centre for the Study of Russia, a new academic hub aimed at deepening research, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement between Africa and the Russian Federation.

The inauguration ceremony, held Wednesday in Nairobi, brought together senior government officials, diplomats, and scholars, marking what speakers described as a significant milestone in Africa–Russia relations.

Speaking during the launch, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei termed the establishment of the centre a historic moment for Kenya and the continent.

“It is a great honor to join you today for the launch of the Africa Centre for the Study of Russia at the University of Nairobi. Kenya is very pleased, Your Excellency, to host this important center, one of the very few centers on the African continent that will facilitate dialogue between Africa and the Russian Federation,” he said.

Sing’Oei noted that Russia’s historical ties with Africa date back to the period when many African nations were emerging from colonial rule.

“At a pivotal moment when many African nations were charting the course of their sovereignty, the former Soviet Union extended important support through education, technical training, and political cooperation,” he said.

He added that the historic relationship between Africa and Russia is anchored in a legacy of solidarity forged during Africa’s struggle for self-determination. Many African leaders, professionals, and scholars, he observed, trace their formative intellectual journeys to Russia.

“These enduring human connections serve as a living testament to the longstanding bond between our peoples, providing a robust foundation for our modern engagement,” he said, describing educational exchanges as one of the most resilient pillars of bilateral relations.

Historical reality

Sing’Oei further emphasized that Russia was never a participant in Africa’s colonial enterprise, arguing that this historical reality continues to shape a partnership grounded in mutual respect and solidarity.

“The opening of this center demonstrates a growing and deepening partnership between our two countries and the African continent, driven by shared values and aspirations for the social and economic benefit of our people,” he said.

He pointed to ongoing continental collaboration through regular Africa–Russia ministerial conferences and summits as critical platforms for strengthening cooperation amid shifting global geopolitical dynamics.

The Principal Secretary also underscored Russia’s cultural and intellectual contributions to global civilization, citing its rich traditions in literature, music, philosophy, and the arts as areas ripe for deeper academic exploration.

“As we inaugurate this center, it is fitting that we recognize this legacy and encourage deeper academic exploration of Russia’s intellectual tradition and its enduring influence on global culture and ideas,” he said.

Sing’Oei encouraged scholars and students to leverage the new platform to contribute to informed policy discussions that benefit both Africa and the broader international community.

Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko welcomed the initiative, praising the University of Nairobi as a respected academic institution.

“University of Nairobi is unique because it is a highly respected educational model and provides the highest standards in education. You have a strong academic team of professors and teachers,” Ambassador Tkachenko said.

“We think this is a very promising area of cooperation between leading Russian universities and one of the leading African institutions.”

The Africa Centre for the Study of Russia is expected to serve as a platform for academic research, policy dialogue, cultural exchange, and institutional partnerships, positioning Kenya as a key node in Africa–Russia scholarly engagement.