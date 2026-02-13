Connect with us

Princess Zahra Aga Khan Honoured for Advancing Health and Education

“I commend you, Your Highness, for your tireless commitment to improving lives through the Aga Khan Development Network,” he said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – President William Ruto has awarded Her Highness Princess Zahra Aga Khan the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) in honour of her outstanding leadership in uplifting communities within Kenya and beyond.

During the investiture ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, the President commended Princess Zahra’s commitment to advancing health, education and social development. 

He added: “As a member of its board of directors, you carry significant policy and management responsibility across health, education, and planning and building services institutions, and you have advanced impactful social and economic development programmes across diverse regions.”

In her acceptance remarks, Princess Zahra paid tribute to the role members of the Ismaili community have played in Kenya’s development across sectors. 

“The Ismaili community has been part of this country for over 100 years, contributing to society through family life, education, work, and civic engagement,” she said.

She pointed out that the Aga Khan Development Network has contributed to Kenya’s advancement by “expanding access to quality healthcare, education, tourism, and economic development”.

Present at the ceremony were First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Vice Chief of Kenya Defence Forces Lieutenant-General John Omenda, among other guests. 

Princess Zahra is the eldest daughter of the late His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan the IV, the hereditary leader of the Ismaili Muslims for close to 70 years until his death in February 2025.

She is also the sister of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, his father’s successor, whom President Ruto awarded Kenya’s highest national civilian honour, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH) in August 2025 at State House Nairobi. 

Besides sitting on the board of the Aga Khan Development Network, Princess Zahra holds other senior posts in the organisation, among them Pro-Chancellor of the Aga Khan University. 

The President welcomed the Aga Khan Group to partner with the government in delivering ongoing social projects such as the Affordable Housing Programme and the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration initiative.

“Your Highness, the people of Kenya hold you and the Imamat in profound respect. Today, we honour you not only for your leadership, but also for your friendship and partnership,” he said.

