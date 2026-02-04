Connect with us

Kenya

Nelson Havi joins Gachagua’s DCP party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi to the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a message shared on X, Gachagua said DCP needs strong legal minds to help with legislation, representation and oversight in Parliament.

He described Havi as one of the country’s finest lawyers and said he was happy to have him walk with DCP as he seeks to represent the people of Westlands in the National Assembly.

“DCP is the home of progressive professionals who desire political leadership,” Gachagua said.

Havi, a Senior Counsel, has already declared that he will contest the Westlands MP seat in 2027.

He first ran for the seat in 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket but lost to long-serving MP Tim Wanyonyi of ODM.

Wanyonyi won that election with 58,400 votes, while Havi came second with about 19,500 votes.

Since then, Havi’s political journey has drawn attention, especially his party moves.

He resigned from UDA in November 2024, saying he was responding to the wishes of Westlands residents.

At one point, he indicated he could join ODM, but in recent months he has increasingly aligned himself with Gachagua and the DCP.

