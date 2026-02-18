Semester at sea ship MV World Odyssey docks in Mombasa with 609 students

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The iconic MV World Odyssey has returned to the Port of Mombasa, according to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The vessel, known for its Semester at Sea program, arrived from Cochin, India, carrying a mix of international students and crew eager to explore Kenya’s tourism, culture and wildlife.

Onboard are 609 students and 183 crew members, alongside three Kenyans — one student and two lecturers — who will participate in the academic journey.

Over the next six days, the floating campus will remain docked at Mombasa, offering students immersive learning experiences that combine classroom instruction with firsthand encounters of Kenya’s diverse wildlife and rich cultural heritage.

“Cruise tourism has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the global travel industry, offering an extensive variety of experiences,” KPA said Wednesday.

The arrival of the MV World Odyssey reflects the rising popularity of Mombasa as a cruise destination, with passenger numbers steadily increasing.