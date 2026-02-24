Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The hospital’s board defended its decision, saying the suspension was prompted by concerns over institutional governance and strained stakeholder relations/FILE

Capital Health

KMPDU threatens strike over Coast General Hospital CEO interdiction

KMPDU has threatened industrial action after the interdiction of Coast General Hospital CEO Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla, as residents and hospital board defend the decision.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened industrial action following the interdiction of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla, Chief Executive Officer of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, by the County Government of Mombasa.

Davji Bhimji Atellah, KMPDU National Secretary General, condemned the move, describing it as “politically motivated” and procedurally flawed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The interdiction of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla raises serious concerns about due process and respect for professional institutions. He was interdicted without a mandatory show-cause letter and without the opportunity to respond to the allegations,” Atellah stated.

He warned that such actions risk scapegoating individuals for systemic challenges within the healthcare sector, which he said require structured and transparent solutions rather than punitive measures.

“This sets a dangerous precedent for the management of our health facilities. Healthcare workers must not be turned into targets when systems fail. Accountability must follow the law,” he added.

KMPDU is calling on the County Government of Mombasa to rectify the situation and ensure fairness and professionalism in handling health sector leadership.

Atellah emphasized that failure to address the concerns would leave the union with no option but to initiate industrial action within seven days.

“We stand firm in defending professional integrity and protecting quality healthcare for the people of Mombasa,” he said.

Strained stakeholder relations

However, the hospital’s board defended its decision, saying the suspension was prompted by concerns over institutional governance and strained stakeholder relations.

“It is not an action meant to punish the CEO but to find a lasting solution to the ongoing concerns and criticisms we receive on social media regarding this facility,” said Acting CEO Dan Manyala.

Some residents have supported the board’s decision, warning against Dr. Khandwalla’s reinstatement.

“If he is reinstated, we will ensure that this hospital is shut down,” said Maryan Zubeir.

Another resident, Abdulrhman Abdi, alleged cases of patient deaths due to negligence and criticised KMPDU’s threat of industrial action.

“We don’t care if they strike. In fact, we will be better off if new staff are brought in,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the County Government of Mombasa had not publicly responded to KMPDU’s ultimatum.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police officer convicted of assault and grievous harm

A Mandera court has convicted a police officer of grievous harm and assault following a land dispute.

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amnesty Kenya, LSK demand probe into attempted abduction of Tanzanian activist

Amnesty Kenya and LSK have called for a full probe into the attempted abduction of Tanzanian human rights defender Mshabaha Hamza following his rescue...

1 hour ago

crime

Police given 10 days to complete probe on cleric suspected of molesting 12 minors

According to court documents, the suspect is accused of luring madrassa students aged between five and 14 years into committing indecent acts with him...

3 hours ago

crime

DCI arrests 2 suspects linked to armed robbery, abduction in Kisauni

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects linked to the robbery and abduction of a businessman in Mombasa and recovered an AK-47 rifle and other...

4 hours ago

County News

DIG Lagat opens Imbiakalo police station to boost security in Malava

The new police station, funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is expected to strengthen law enforcement operations in the area and...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP blames investigative delays by DCI, IPOA for slow prosecution of police misconduct cases

“I’ll implore upon you, the fourth estate, for you to support us on this. Kenyans do not understand the roles of these institutions. You...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Roadside traders given 7 days to clear Thika Superhighway as KeNHA plans safety upgrades

KeNHA has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders along Thika Superhighway to vacate road reserves, paving way for safety upgrades and easing congestion.

5 hours ago

County News

2 hurt after heavy rains collapse 50 houses in Kibagare slums

Two people were injured after heavy rainfall caused about 50 makeshift houses to collapse in Kibagare slums, Westlands. Police have launched investigations.

6 hours ago