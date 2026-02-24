KMPDU threatens strike over Coast General Hospital CEO interdiction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened industrial action following the interdiction of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla, Chief Executive Officer of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, by the County Government of Mombasa.

Davji Bhimji Atellah, KMPDU National Secretary General, condemned the move, describing it as “politically motivated” and procedurally flawed.

“The interdiction of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla raises serious concerns about due process and respect for professional institutions. He was interdicted without a mandatory show-cause letter and without the opportunity to respond to the allegations,” Atellah stated.

He warned that such actions risk scapegoating individuals for systemic challenges within the healthcare sector, which he said require structured and transparent solutions rather than punitive measures.

“This sets a dangerous precedent for the management of our health facilities. Healthcare workers must not be turned into targets when systems fail. Accountability must follow the law,” he added.

KMPDU is calling on the County Government of Mombasa to rectify the situation and ensure fairness and professionalism in handling health sector leadership.

Atellah emphasized that failure to address the concerns would leave the union with no option but to initiate industrial action within seven days.

“We stand firm in defending professional integrity and protecting quality healthcare for the people of Mombasa,” he said.

Strained stakeholder relations

However, the hospital’s board defended its decision, saying the suspension was prompted by concerns over institutional governance and strained stakeholder relations.

“It is not an action meant to punish the CEO but to find a lasting solution to the ongoing concerns and criticisms we receive on social media regarding this facility,” said Acting CEO Dan Manyala.

Some residents have supported the board’s decision, warning against Dr. Khandwalla’s reinstatement.

“If he is reinstated, we will ensure that this hospital is shut down,” said Maryan Zubeir.

Another resident, Abdulrhman Abdi, alleged cases of patient deaths due to negligence and criticised KMPDU’s threat of industrial action.

“We don’t care if they strike. In fact, we will be better off if new staff are brought in,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the County Government of Mombasa had not publicly responded to KMPDU’s ultimatum.