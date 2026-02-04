Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kindiki: NYOTA Program to be Expanded to Reach 2 Million Youths

The NYOTA empowerment project is being fine-tuned and expanded to benefit over 2 million youth across the country, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 4-The NYOTA empowerment project is being fine-tuned and expanded to benefit over 2 million youth across the country, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

The DP said the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) initiative has been successfully rolled out with 820, 000 youth targeted in its initial phase of implementation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government is looking at possibilities of injecting more resources into this program to ensure we expand it and reach more beneficiaries and impact the lives of many young people.  

Currently, we are at 820, 000 beneficiaries but we will double this number and even reach 2 million youth in the long run,” Prof. Kindiki revealed.

The Deputy President on Tuesday at the Official Residence in Karen met respective Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies spearheading the implementation of the NYOTA program to review its rollout in preparation for its expansion.

“We are going to have more young people on board the business support program, on the job experience and recognition of prior learning,” he added.

So far, over 121, 000 young people have benefitted from the Business Grant component. They are each set to receive a total of Sh50, 000 to boost their businesses.

“We are at the tail end of operationalizing component one which is the Business Grant allocated between 5 and 6 billion shillings. We have seen a lot of impact in supporting micro, small medium businesses and startups,” DP noted.

The other components touching on On-the-Job Training, Skills Development, Recognition of Prior Learning and Access to Government Opportunities (AGPO) are also being fine-tuned to be in line with the government’s objectives and priorities as directed by President Ruto.

“We have been able to make significant savings, removed some of the non-essential budget lines, deleted others and reorganized the components. The savings will be deployed to increase the number of beneficiaries,” Prof. Kindiki indicated.

He also said the government will engage the development partner to fully align the project with the administration’s development priorities. 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua welcomes Kanini Kega to DCP party

From early rejection to national influence, Kanini Kega joins Gachagua ahead of 2027 General Election.

36 minutes ago

Top stories

Eugene Wamalwa questions meeting of IEBC officials with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei

Wamalwa raised concerns over the independence of the commission, suggesting the move could undermine public confidence in its impartiality.

47 minutes ago

Headlines

Senate watchdog team direct EACC to probe revenue from sand harvesting in Kitui

The County Executive told the Committee that between 10 and 20 trucks transport sand daily, with each truck paying Sh5,000 in cess, translating to...

1 hour ago

World

Kindiki rallies UDA aspirants around manifesto delivery, defends economic and sectoral gains

Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza administration was deliberately focused on full, one hundred percent implementation of its manifesto, urging leaders to clearly articulate what...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Bitok Orders Probe Into Exploitative School Uniform Pricing

"The Ministry notes with concerns that parents have expressed frustrations with schools' requirements and guidelines that undermine these explicit legal provisions. This has resulted...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Moses Kuria Joins UDA Aspirants’ Meeting Following Gatundu South MP Bid Declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4-Former President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has been spotted attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants forum days after...

3 hours ago
UDA seeks to solidify its national presence after the 2022 polls. UDA seeks to solidify its national presence after the 2022 polls.

Top stories

Malala : Uhuru,Gachagua working quietly to consolidate Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4-Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua are working together behind the scenes to...

4 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC recovers public land in Machakos valued at Sh50 million

The land hosts government House No. Mach/House/HG.14, classified as a “pool house,” and currently accommodates the Sub-County Police Commander.

5 hours ago