Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Kenyan court charges cult leader Paul Mackenzie over 52 more deaths

Mackenzie and others were already facing charges including murder and “terrorism” in connection with the deaths ⁠of people whose bodies were exhumed earlier from Shakahola Forest, in one of the world’s biggest cult-related disasters in recent history.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Paul Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed relugious preacher and seven others linked to an infamous doomsday cult have been charged over the deaths of dozens of people whose bodies were discovered in shallow graves in southeast Kenya last year.

Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement on X on Wednesday that it had charged Mackenzie and other defendants with “organized criminal activity, two counts of radicalization (and) two counts of facilitating commission of a terrorist act” in relation to the “deaths of at least 52 people at Kwa Binzaro area in Chakama, Kilifi County

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The defendants pleaded not guilty, with the next hearing in the case due on March 4.

“They are alleged to have promoted an extreme belief system by preaching against the authority of the government, adopted an extreme belief system against authority, and facilitated the commission of a terrorist act,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Mackenzie and others were already facing charges including murder and “terrorism” in connection with the deaths ⁠of people whose bodies were exhumed earlier from Shakahola Forest, in one of the world’s biggest cult-related disasters in recent history.

Prosecutors say Mackenzie and his Good News International Church organised a cult in which they ordered followers to starve themselves and their ‌children to death to go to heaven before the world ended. Mackenzie has denied the accusations.

By 2025, two years after investigations began, prosecutors said more than 400 bodies had been recovered from Shakahola Forest, which is located in Kilifi County on Kenya’s east coast.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

85 year-old Swiss Man Arrested Over Alleged Defilement in Watamu

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public that a foreigner was seen with a juvenile in one of Watamu’s villas, police moved...

3 minutes ago

crime

Suspected Cyber-fraudster Arraigned Over Sh11.4 Million Microfinance Heist

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on...

15 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Oburu to Rally Coast Delegates on UDA Talks, after Sifuna ouster

The meetings dubbed Linda Ground are meant to gather views on whether ODM should enter pre-coalition talks with UDA.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Ousted but Unbowed: Sifuna Hits the Ground Running with Kitengela Rally Announcement

The timing of the announcement coming just hours after his dramatic ouster from the party  signals Sifuna’s intent to take his case directly to...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Havi withdraws Supreme Court bid after elders consultations

The vacancy arose after the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, 2025 leaving the apex court with six judges.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna, Kajwang Among 4 Senators Accused by CoG of Harassing Governors During CPAC Hearings

The document, signed by CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi and several governors, marks one of the most direct confrontations between county leaders and the Senate...

13 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Begins Exit from Azimio Coalition Amid Party Leadership Shake-Up

ODM accused its coalition partners of breaching the agreement that established the Azimio alliance, prompting the party to take steps to safeguard its independence.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Duale, Gachagua feud escalates over Northern Kenya development

Northern Kenya is at the center of a political showdown as Aden Duale and Rigathi Gachagua trade accusations.

15 hours ago