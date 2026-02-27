Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenyan charged with luring young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The victims were rescued last September from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town near the capital, Nairobi, before they could travel to Russia.

Published

Police in Kenya have charged a man accused of luring young men to Russia with job opportunities, only for them to end up fighting in Ukraine.

Festus Arasa Omwamba, head of recruitment agency Global Faces Human Resources, recruited 22 Kenyans “for the purpose of exploitation by means of deception”, state prosecutors said on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The victims were rescued last September from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town near the capital, Nairobi, before they could travel to Russia.

However, three others had already left Kenya, finding themselves on the front line of the war and returning home with injuries, the prosecutors added. Omwamba, aged 33, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A total of 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia in its four-year war against Ukraine, a report from Kenya’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), released last week, said.

Presenting the report to MPs, parliament majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, described a “deeply disturbing” network of rogue state officials allegedly colluding with human trafficking syndicates to recruit and transport Kenyans.

Omwamba was arrested earlier this month in a town near the Ethiopian border after surrendering to police.

Victims rescued from the Athi Rivers complex last September revealed they had signed contracts with an unnamed overseas employment agency, committing to pay up to $18,000 (£13,000) for visas, travel, accommodation, and other logistics, the police said.

The National Intelligence Service said that upon arrival in Russia, many Kenyans reportedly find themselves deployed to front-line combat roles after minimal military training.

Earlier this month, the government of the East African country said it would urge Russia to ban the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Nairobi has denied encouraging Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, or issuing visas “to Kenyan citizens who sought to travel to Russia with the stated pose of participating in the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine”.

The embassy added that while it does not recruit foreigners, Russian law allows foreign nationals who are legally in Russia to voluntarily enlist in their armed forces.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that more than 1,700 people from 36 countries in Africa had been recruited to fight for Russia.

South Africa on Thursday said that two of its citizens had been killed in Ukraine, while another 15 had been repatriated over the past week. Two more remain in Russia getting treatment for “very severe” injuries, said Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that anyone fighting for Russia will be treated as an enemy combatant, and that the only safe route out is to surrender and be treated as a prisoner of war.

However, Ukraine itself has previously come in for criticism for trying to recruit foreign nationals, including Africans, to fight on its side.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Bitok Calls for National School Feeding Framework, Child-Friendly ECDE Centres Across 47 Counties

Bitok told senators that Kenya is undergoing major reforms under the Competency Based Education framework, revealing that the pioneer Grade 9 cohort has nearly...

9 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto says new Bomas International Convention Complex Will Boost Kenya’s Global Conference Profile

The President emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader plan to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate investment in hospitality and related...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto Hails UDA By-Election Wins, Vows Continued Mega Infrastructure Projects

The President also recalled that two months ago, UDA and ODM won seven out of seven seats in the by-election.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kilifi Man Jailed 30 Years for Murdering Wife Over Instagram Dispute

The court found that Mbaraka acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sossion set for KNUT Secretary General comeback after appellate court rules deregistration as teacher unlawful

Sossion, who previously served as KNUT secretary-general, now stands eligible to contest for the union’s top position, with the April elections fast approaching.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal Rules Explicit WhatsApp Messages Constitute Sexual Harassment

The case arose after an employee sued her former employer, alleging that she received sexually explicit texts from the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya revives Chinese-funded regional rail corridor – China Daily

Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways managing director, noted that the proposed SGR Phase 2B project will form a critical link in the railway network, connecting...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi, Muturi demand independent probe into alleged passport issuance to foreigners including US sanctioned RSF commanders

"It is now emerging that shameful things have been happening in this government, we are hearing that people are selling our travel documents. They...

4 hours ago