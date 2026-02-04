Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio Coalition faces court threat as NLP, UDP reject new leadership changes

Azimio coalition faces a legal showdown after NLP and UDP rejected new leadership changes as illegal and warned the ORPP against processing the resolutions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Internal tensions within the Azimio Coalition Party have escalated after two constituent parties rejected newly announced leadership changes, declared them “illegal, null and void”.

The National Liberal Party (NLP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) rejected the changes in a letter recived by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two outfits threatened court action, deepening an already simmering dispute over the coalition’s legal status, governance and finances.

In the letter, the parties objected to resolutions arising from a February 2 meeting that led to sweeping leadership changes within Azimio, including the removal of House Minority Leader Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and the appointment of Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as his replacement.

The changes, announced by the Azimio Coalition Party Council chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, also saw Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka named Party Leader, succeeding Raila Odinga following the former Prime Minister’s death in October 2025, and former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia appointed Executive Director.

Azimio said the decisions were made during a joint session of the Coalition Council and National Executive Committee (NEC), citing “evolving political circumstances” and a need to strengthen internal coordination, operational effectiveness and strategic direction.

However, the NLP and UDP dispute the legality of the meeting and the resolutions, accusing some coalition partners of convening a clandestine and non-procedural NEC session and proceeding to fill vacancies and remove officials without adherence to the coalition’s governing instruments.

“The above actions go against the founding principles of inclusivity, transparency and accountability that Azimio espouses,” the parties said in their letter.

They warned the Registrar against processing the resolutions, stating that failure to halt the changes would prompt legal action.

“We reject in totality the resolutions submitted to your office and caution you from further processing the illegal, null and void resolutions, failure to which we shall seek legal redress in a competent court of law,” the letter states.

The parties also demanded disclosure of key documents, including the Azimio Coalition Deed of Agreement, the coalition’s registered membership as of February 1, 2026, notice and minutes of the February 2 meeting, statutory Form PP7 on the change of officials, and the attendance list.

NLP demands

The latest objection builds on an earlier petition by the NLP to the ORPP, filed a day earlier, seeking clarity on Azimio’s legal status, leadership structure, membership and finances amid what the party described as growing paralysis within the coalition.

In that petition, NLP leader Augustus Muli accused some constituent parties of hoarding coalition-linked funds at the expense of smaller partners, warning that the practice risks weakening and deregistering less resourced parties.

“As parties languish and face deregistration because of the cost of recruitment and running offices, some partner parties are hoarding millions of shillings in banks courtesy of our coalition,” Muli said.

He questioned Azimio’s operational relevance, arguing that the coalition has been largely inactive and paralysed by internal power struggles.

“Azimio’s last meaningful engagement was last year during the selection of the IEBC panel, where an election produced a winner the leadership did not want. That dispute cost the country eight months in court,” he said.

NLP officials also claimed the coalition currently lacks functional leadership and administrative structures, alleging resistance to internal elections by dominant parties fearful of losing control to smaller affiliates.

NLP Secretary General Omondi Koyoo said Azimio, formed under amendments to the Political Parties Act that allow coalition political parties, must demonstrate transparency, accountability and compliance with the law.

“Coalitions are living agreements, not tombstones,” Koyoo said.

A central focus of the petition is coalition financing, with the NLP seeking clarity on funds disbursed from the Political Parties Fund tied to the 6.9 million votes Azimio received in the 2022 presidential election.

The dispute has been compounded by the resignation of Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju, which the NLP said exposed leadership gaps within the coalition at a critical moment for the opposition.

At its formation ahead of the 2022 General Election, Azimio brought together twenty-six registered political parties and emerged as the majority coalition in Parliament, but subsequently lost ground following defections by several smaller parties to the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The unfolding standoff now sets the stage for a potential court battle that could delay or derail Azimio’s leadership restructuring and test the legal durability of Kenya’s coalition party framework under the Political Parties Act.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Priscilla Nyokabi, Supreme Court Registrar to face JSC panel for judge slots

The Judicial Service Commission will interview 100 shortlisted candidates to fill 20 High Court judge vacancies, aiming to ease case backlogs.

2 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua: Mt Kenya Will Decide 2027 Election Outcome

He emphasised that the strategy in Mt Kenya would focus on voter registration and turnout, rather than persuading voters to change allegiance.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court rejects Gachagua’s bid to block impeachment case before Ogola bench

The Supreme Court has dismissed Rigathi Gachagua’s bid to halt impeachment proceedings, ruling it lacks jurisdiction over High Court cases in a ruling affirming...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘It is not fair’: EACC CEO says graft claims on Northern Kenya unproven

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud rejects claims that Northern Kenya is uniquely corrupt, emphasizing that corruption is a nationwide issue. Investigations continue across all five...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Youth group submits anti-corruption petition to EACC after Eldoret-to-Nairobi walk

The youth submitted a petition to EACC after trekking from Eldoret to Nairobi, demanding urgent action against systemic corruption affecting employment and youth programs.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rules against Margaret Chweya in Simeon Nyachae estate dispute

The High Court has dismissed claims by Margaret Chweya, ruling she was not married to the late Simeon Nyachae and her children are not...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer petitions Parliament to remove JSC Vice Chair Isaac Ruto over UDA meeting

Nairobi lawyer Eric Mwirigi petitions Parliament to remove JSC Vice Chair Isaac Ruto for attending UDA meeting, citing constitutional violations and threat to judicial...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula pushes for single bursary fund as MPs slam MoE for weak oversight

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula challenges the Education Ministry to merge duplicated bursaries into one fund as MPs fault teacher deployment, corruption and inefficiencies during Naivasha...

6 days ago