Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo takes over as Azimio Party Leader as Caroli Omondi replaces Junet

Azimio Coalition Council chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta named Kalonzo Musyoka as Party Leader in place of Raila Odinga following the death of the former Prime Minister in October 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The Azimio Coalition Party Council has dropped Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place in changes circulated on Tuesday.

The Council chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta named Kalonzo Musyoka as Party Leader in place of Raila Odinga following the death of the former Prime Minister in October 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The announcement followed a joint session of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee.

The meeting, held on Monday, February 2, brought together senior coalition leaders to review the party’s structure, political environment, and long-term strategy.

The Kenyatta-led Council named Philip Kisia, the former Nairobi Town Clerk, as Executive Director.

The coalition attributed the changed to “evolving political circumstances” it said required strategic leadership adjustments to improve internal coordination and operational effectiveness.

It stated that the overarching goal is to reposition and revitalize the Azimio la Umoja coalition, fostering greater cohesion, effectiveness, and unity as it advances its national agenda.

The coalition said it trasmitted the appointments to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

It said the changes aim at consolidating the coalition’s support base, maintaining its relevance in national politics, and ensuring that it presents itself as a cohesive and credible political force.

Musyoka will anchor the coalition’s political vision, while Omondi and Kisia will focus on operational management, policy execution, and institutional strengthening.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans.

“The coalition remains committed to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans,” Azimio stated in a statement.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Marjan exits IEBC ‘by mutual consent’ as Ethekon pledges ‘critical reforms’

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan exits by mutual consent amid accountability push over annulled Magarini parliamentary election.

9 minutes ago

Africa

AU-led panel holds high-level meeting on Eastern DRC conflict in Entebbe

Panel coordinates de-escalation measures ahead of February 2026 AU Summit.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines bid to stay orders voiding Ruto’s 21 advisor roles

High Court rejects attempts to suspend a ruling declaring the appointment of 21 presidential advisors unconstitutional. Justice Mwamuye cites res judicata and procedural violations...

2 hours ago

Africa

Bobi Wine says Ugandan military now ‘fully occupying’ his house 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says soldiers are occupying his Magere residence, barring family access amid an escalating standoff following disputed January 15 elections.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Forced ingestion of chillies’: Postmortems reveal torture in Kenyatta Market deaths blamed on police

Autopsies of Daniel Nuthu and James Nzau show blunt force trauma and forced ingestion of maize and chilies, pointing to torture. VOCAL Africa has...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkish businessman charged with Al-Shabaab membership in Mombasa

A Turkish businessman, Osman Erdinc Elsek, faces multiple terrorism-related charges in Mombasa, including alleged Al-Shabaab membership, collecting terrorist information, and illegal firearm possession. Pretrial...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio under scrutiny as NLP seeks Registrar’s clarity on status, funding

The Augustus Muli-led National Liberal Party has petitioned the Parties Registrar seeking clarity on Azimio’s legal status, leadership, membership and funding.

4 hours ago

County News

2 arrested after police recover illegal ammunition in Kitui

Two suspects were arrested after police recovered 30 rounds of live ammunition during a routine roadblock operation in Kitui County.

4 hours ago