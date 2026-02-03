Kalonzo takes over as Azimio Party Leader as Caroli Omondi replaces Junet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The Azimio Coalition Party Council has dropped Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place in changes circulated on Tuesday.

The Council chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta named Kalonzo Musyoka as Party Leader in place of Raila Odinga following the death of the former Prime Minister in October 2025.

The announcement followed a joint session of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee.

The meeting, held on Monday, February 2, brought together senior coalition leaders to review the party’s structure, political environment, and long-term strategy.

The Kenyatta-led Council named Philip Kisia, the former Nairobi Town Clerk, as Executive Director.

The coalition attributed the changed to “evolving political circumstances” it said required strategic leadership adjustments to improve internal coordination and operational effectiveness.

It stated that the overarching goal is to reposition and revitalize the Azimio la Umoja coalition, fostering greater cohesion, effectiveness, and unity as it advances its national agenda.

The coalition said it trasmitted the appointments to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

It said the changes aim at consolidating the coalition’s support base, maintaining its relevance in national politics, and ensuring that it presents itself as a cohesive and credible political force.

Musyoka will anchor the coalition’s political vision, while Omondi and Kisia will focus on operational management, policy execution, and institutional strengthening.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans.

“The coalition remains committed to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans,” Azimio stated in a statement.