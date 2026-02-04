Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC to Launch Ward-Based Mass Voter Registration on March 29

“My team is working day and night to make sure that by March, which is next month, that we roll out that, and we expect the numbers to shoot up,” the IEBC Chairman said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will roll out a nationwide mass voter registration exercise starting March 29, IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon has announced.

Speaking on the preparations, Ethekon said the exercise will be conducted at the ward level to enhance accessibility and boost voter enrollment across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Commission urged all eligible Kenyans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to take advantage of the ongoing registration drive and enlist early, emphasizing that each new registration strengthens Kenya’s democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.

“My team is working day and night to make sure that by March, which is next month, that we roll out that, and we expect the numbers to shoot up.”

“It can only shoot up, if we all put a concerted effort to mobilise and encourage those who have not registered to turn up for the registeration,” he said.

He noted that the ongoing continuous voter registration has recorded low turnout, with only 200,000 new voters registered since September 2025.

The IEBC has set an ambitious target of registering 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We are not really worried because of the low numbers. Um what you call continuous voters registration sorry is based at the constituencies and you know the many challenges our people have to access our constituency offices,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

From Oswago to Marjan: The curse of the IEBC CEO’s office

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 4-The position of Chief Executive Officer Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has increasingly come to resemble a political minefield rather than...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Senate watchdog committee summon Governor Njuki over mysterious walkout from audit hearing

Parliamentary orderlies dispatched to retrieve him failed to locate either the Governor or his staff, with officials confirming that he had disappeared from the...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Sifuna questions unprocedural appointment of Oburu Odinga as interim ODM leader

He argued that the installation of Oburu Odinga,who is the late Odinga elder brother, was procedurally flawed and departed from established party rules.

2 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ichung’wah, Osoro Travel to US Ahead of National Prayer Breakfast

The National Prayer Breakfast, traditionally held in Washington, D.C., provides a platform for political leaders to reflect on governance, leadership, and national values through...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna dismisses imminent ODM leadership ouster, insists he remains party member

Sifuna said his membership in ODM remains intact despite the leadership changes that might see him replaced, adding that holding an official position is...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Senators Move to Ban Political Branding on Public Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4- Senators have renewed calls for a ban on the use of elected leaders’ names or images on publicly funded projects,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Sting Nets Contraband Alcohol in Kirinyaga, Targets Influential Distributor’s Empire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – In a coordinated intelligence-led strike on Tuesday afternoon, multi-agency teams under the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol...

3 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Senate Faults Kitui County for Under-funding Emergency Fund Amid Drought Risks

The committee described the allocation as grossly inadequate, particularly given Kitui’s vulnerability to recurrent droughts and climate-related shocks

4 hours ago