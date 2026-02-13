China and US to jointly advance anti-drug cooperation – China Daily

China and the United States reached an agreement at a recent conference to jointly advance sound, in-depth and results-oriented anti-drug cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

China’s Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday that the 11th China-US anti-drug intelligence exchange conference was held in the US from Tuesday to Thursday, with cross-departmental anti-drug delegations from both sides in attendance.

During the conference, the two sides held in-depth discussions on issues, including the global and regional drug situation, the removal of online illicit information, joint case handling, chemical control, and anti-money laundering in relation to drug-related crimes.

They also briefed each other on the latest work progress, exchanged views and suggestions, and clarified the direction for future cooperation.

Initiated in 2002, the conference is hosted on a rotational basis by the anti-drug authorities of the two countries. It serves as a key institutional platform for China-US anti-drug law enforcement cooperation.